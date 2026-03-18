Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL) (OTCQB: MBCOF), and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively "Marvel" or the "Company"), a drug discovery company developing novel therapeutics for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions, is pleased to announce that the US Patent Office has issued Patent No. 12,570,656 B2 for MB-204 granting broad composition of matter and methods of use claims titled "Purine Compounds for Treating Disorders."

"This is the third major jurisdiction that has granted us a composition of matter patent for our lead molecule MB-204," commented Marvel's CEO, Rod Matheson. "We are very pleased to be granted this patent in the US, which is critical to executing our business development goals. Strong intellectual property is one of those key components pharmaceutical partners want to see when looking to consecrate a deal with a company such as Marvel."

The issuance of a U.S. composition of matter patent represents a critical milestone for Marvel, marking the third patent issuance following Japan and China jurisdictions (refer to the Company's press releases dated February 3, 2026 and August 18, 2025), as it significantly strengthens the IP protection surrounding MB-204. Composition of matter claims are widely regarded as the strongest form of pharmaceutical patent protection, providing the potential for long-term market exclusivity once the compound reaches commercialization. This third patent issuance meaningfully enhances the strategic and economic value of the Company's lead asset and supports Marvel's broader strategy of advancing differentiated therapeutics with foundational intellectual property positions, creating a defensible platform asset that could underpin future clinical development, partnerships, licensing, and long-term shareholder value creation.

MB-204 is a novel fluorinated analogue of the approved adenosine A2A receptor antagonist Istradefylline which is used for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. MB-204 has demonstrated superior pharmacokinetics and completed pre-clinical toxicology testing and has shown excellent pre-clinical efficacy studies in depression and multiple models of autism including Rett Syndrome. The compound is currently being tested in Fragile X models. Currently, around 1 in 36 children at age 8 have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder which underscores the urgency for new agents. Combined with encouraging pre-clinical data, the growing patent estate around MB-204 further supports Marvel' s strategy of developing novel therapeutics for neurological and neurodevelopmental disorders with significant unmet medical need.

About Marvel Biosciences Corp.

Marvel Biosciences Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based biotechnology company developing new treatments for neurological diseases and neurodevelopmental disorders. Our lead drug candidate, MB-204, is a novel fluorinated derivative version of Istradefylline, an approved Parkinson's drug and the only adenosine A2A receptor blocker currently on the market.

Research shows that blocking the A2A receptor may help treat conditions such as autism, depression, and Alzheimer's disease. Marvel is also exploring MB-204's potential in rare disorders like Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, aiming to bring new options to patients with few effective treatments.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is dened in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. All information contained in this news release with respect to the Company and its subsidiary,(collectively, the "Parties") were supplied by Marvel, respectively, for inclusion herein and each parties' directors and officers have relied on each other for any information concerning such Party.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identied by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of the Company and include other risks detailed from time to time in the lings made by the Company under securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that the above events on the terms will occur and within the time disclosed herein or at all. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualied by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

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Source: Marvel Biosciences Corp.