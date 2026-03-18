Bespoke battery assembly line operational to produce packs for Valo certification aircraft and first phase of commercial production

Further expansion of Vertical Energy Centre will triple battery production capacity

Vertical Aerospace ("Vertical" or "the Company") (NYSE: EVTL), a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation, today announced that its battery pilot production line is now operational at its Vertical Energy Centre (VEC).

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The Vertical Energy Centre has been upgraded with automated manufacturing processes designed to support certification and production.

Building on proven battery technology

The 15,000 sq ft Vertical Energy Centre opened in 2023 and has produced the battery systems used in the Company's piloted flight testing since 2024. These proprietary batteries have demonstrated industry-leading performance, delivering up to 1.4 MW of peak power during flight testing.

The facility has now been upgraded with automated, aerospace-grade manufacturing processes designed to support certification and production, improving efficiency, consistency, and battery performance.

Vertical will use the pilot line to test and build the final battery packs for its seven Valo certification aircraft which will be used to take the aircraft through the final stages of its certification programme with the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), while also providing capacity for the first phase of commercial production following certification, targeted for 2028.

Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical Aerospace, said:

"Bringing our automated battery production line online is a defining step in our journey toward certification and commercialisation. We are not only developing a world-class aircraft we are building the industrial capability required to produce it. Vertical's phased approach aligns manufacturing capability with its certification roadmap and early commercialisation strategy. By investing early in aerospace-grade battery manufacturing, we are reducing integration risk, strengthening supply chain control and preparing for commercial service."

Industrial capacity supporting commercialization

Vertical's proprietary battery system powers both the electric Valo eVTOL aircraft and the hybrid-electric aircraft programme. While Vertical partners with tier-one aerospace suppliers including Honeywell, Aciturri and Syensqo across much of the aircraft's development and assembly, the battery system remains a core in-house technology and a key value driver for the business.

Beyond aircraft sales, batteries are expected to generate recurring revenue throughout the aircraft lifecycle. Vertical expects to supply approximately 20 battery packs per aircraft over its operational life, creating long-term predictable revenue streams.

By 2035, Vertical expects to have supplied up to approximately 45,000 battery packs across its aircraft fleet.

Expanding manufacturing capability

Alongside the pilot production line, Vertical continues to expand its manufacturing capability through the development of Vertical Energy Centre 2 (VEC2), its powertrain hub.

VEC2, a new 30,000 sq ft facility adjacent to the existing site, is expected to open later this year and will triple battery production capacity. By 2027, Vertical expects to have invested £6.4 million $8.5 million across the VEC and VEC2 facilities.

Growing UK Aerospace Capability

Vertical continues to expand its footprint in the South West of England, where the Company currently employs approximately 450 people. The Company expects to announce the location of its full-rate production and battery facilities, with locations in the UK and beyond under consideration and a final decision expected later this year, ready to meet Vertical's manufacturing ramp up.

As production scales, Vertical expects the number of highly skilled jobs associated with its manufacturing ecosystem to rise to at least 2,220 by 2035.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner, and quieter way to travel. Valo is a piloted, four-passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the advanced air mobility market.

Vertical combines partnerships with leading aerospace companies, including Honeywell, Syensqo and Aciturri, with its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL. Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of Valo, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow, GOL and Japan Airlines. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top-tier aerospace and automotive companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM, and Leonardo. Together, they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including the manufacturing facilities and battery production capabilities, certification and the commercialization of the Valo aircraft and the hybrid-electric Valo variant and the timing thereof; our ability and plans to raise additional capital to fund our operations; our future results of operations and financial position and expected financial performance and operational performance, liquidity, growth and profitability strategies; our plans for capital expenditures which could be higher than anticipated; the design and manufacture of the Valo aircraft; the differential strategy compared to our peer group; the features and capabilities of the Valo aircraft; expectations surrounding pre-orders and commitments; as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate," "will," "aim," "potential," "continue," "are likely to" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The targets, expectations and estimates included in this report were prepared by the Company's management team based on information available at the time such information was developed and reflects numerous assumptions, including those related to general business, economic, market, and financial conditions, as well as other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company believes the assumptions underlying such targets, expectations and estimates were reasonable at the time such information was prepared. However, important factors that may affect actual results and cause the results reflected in such targets, expectations and estimates not to be achieved including, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, industry performance, the regulatory environment, and general business and economic conditions, as discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 11, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

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Contacts:

For more information:

Justin Bates, Head of Communications justin.bates@vertical-aerospace.com +44 7878 357463

Samuel Emden, Head of Investor Affairs samuel.emden@vertical-aerospace.com +447816 459 904