Prototype Enters Manufacturing as Program Moves into Execution with €5-10M Initial Revenue and Visibility Toward €80-120M Steady-State

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU), a dual-use Defense Security platform company focused on non-kinetic effects, directed-energy technologies, electronic warfare and software-orchestrated defense systems, today announced that its Ukraine initiative with Tekne S.p.A. ("Tekne") and Engineering Bureau "BERYL" LLC ("Beryl"), an established Ukrainian industrial company actively producing and supplying vehicles to Ukrainian military forces, has entered the production phase under an executing industrial program supporting Ukraine deployment activities.

Following the execution of the strategic cooperation agreement, the initiative has advanced into active manufacturing, with the first GRAELION tactical prototype entering the production line, as formally certified by Tekne in an official industrial progress declaration dated March 17, 2026.

Transition to Executing Program

The advancement into production marks a clear transition from structured agreement to executing industrial program and initiates contract-linked revenue activities associated with prototype manufacturing, qualification, and initial deployment. The program is aligned with Phase 1 revenue objectives in the €5-10 million range and provides visibility toward scaled deployment as production ramps.

The program builds on established operational and industrial foundations. GRAELION vehicles are already deployed in Ukraine with the State Emergency Service (DSNS) for demining operations, while an existing military-grade configuration has been commercialized in Italy. Beryl serves as an active Ukrainian industrial supplier supporting defense requirements.

Execution Framework

First GRAELION tactical prototype entered into production line.

Industrial supply chain and manufacturing protocols validated.

Platform configured for Ukrainian military qualification.

Coordinated execution with in-country industrial partner Beryl.

Visibility toward €80-120 million scaled program potential.

NUBURU participates in the program through a structured economic and governance framework that includes pricing and margin participation, capital coordination, and potential integration of higher-margin non-kinetic and software subsystems. The Company also maintains a 2.9% equity position in Tekne, with potential expansion subject to Italian Government authorization under Golden Power regulation.

This structure enables NUBURU to participate in program economics as production scales while supporting its broader Defense Security platform strategy.

Management Commentary

Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO of NUBURU, stated, "The entry into production marks the transition from structured agreement to executing program. This is now an operational industrial initiative aligned with Ukraine deployment requirements and supported by a validated supply chain."

Dario Barisoni, Co-CEO of NUBURU and CEO of Nuburu Defense LLC, added, "We have achieved alignment across engineering, production, and local industrial capabilities. The program is progressing through a defined qualification and deployment pathway with coordinated execution."

Strategic Outlook

With production underway, validated industrial readiness, and revenue-generating activities initiated, NUBURU continues to transition from strategic framework development to execution of defense programs with real-world deployment and scalable revenue potential.

About Nuburu, Inc

Founded in 2015, Nuburu is executing a strategic transformation from a laser-technology company into a dual-use Defense Security platform provider. Through a combination of proprietary directed-energy technologies, non-kinetic defense capabilities, mission-critical software, and targeted industrial partnerships and acquisitions, Nuburu addresses high-value defense, security, and operational-resilience markets.

For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

About Nuburu Defense LLC

A subsidiary of NUBURU, Nuburu Defense delivers advanced solutions for defense, security, and critical-infrastructure applications, supporting NUBURU's Defense Security Hub strategy.

For more information, visit also:

www.orbitopenplatform.com

TEKNE S.p.A. SPECIAL VEHICLES ELECTRONICS

About Maddox Defense Incorporated

Maddox Defense Incorporated ("Maddox Defense") is a U.S.-based defense manufacturing company focused on advanced production capabilities supporting unmanned systems, mission-critical components, and defense modernization initiatives. The company serves U.S. defense and allied markets through engineering-driven manufacturing solutions designed to enhance operational readiness and industrial resilience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, identified by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "seek," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," or their negatives or variations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (1) the ability to meet applicable securities exchange listing standards; (2) the impact of the loss of the Company's patent portfolio through foreclosure; (3) failure to achieve expectations regarding business development and acquisition strategies; (4) inability to access sufficient capital; (5) inability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) adverse economic, business, or competitive factors; (8) financial market volatility due to geopolitical and economic factors; and (9) other risks detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These filings address additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

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Contacts:

NUBURU Investor Relations: ir@nuburu.net

Media Contact: press@nuburu.net

Website: www.nuburu.net