EuroFinance, Part of Economist Impact: Former Canadian Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau to Headline EuroFinance International 2026

Global leader to address Europe's treasury executives on geopolitical risk, economic resilience, and navigating volatility

LONDON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EuroFinance today announced that Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau will headline this year's International Treasury Management conference, bringing a global policy perspective to Europe's treasury and finance leaders at a time of heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

As former Prime Minister of Canada and a G7 leader from 2015 to 2025, Trudeau led one of the world's largest economies through complex trade negotiations, global market disruption, pandemic response, and evolving international alliances. His keynote will focus on leadership in uncertain times, the shifting geopolitical landscape, and the macroeconomic forces reshaping capital flows, trade relationships, and financial stability.

"2027 will be another year of global uncertainty. For treasurers, these are not just political scenarios, they are operational realities," said former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. I look forward to an incisive conversation with Daniel Franklin to analyse the risks ahead and the preparedness required to make progress as the world's geopolitical landscape continues to fragment."

EuroFinance International 2026 convenes senior treasury, finance, and risk leaders to explore the strategic challenges facing the profession from currency volatility and cross-border liquidity to regulatory shifts and systemic risk. The addition of a former head of government signals a deliberate expansion of the conference agenda to address the broader global forces influencing treasury decision-making.

"Treasury leaders are no longer operating in a purely operational environment; they are navigating geopolitical complexity in real time," said Chris Clarke, Head of Programming for EuroFinance International. "Bringing a former G7 leader to our stage reflects how the role of treasury has evolved. Understanding trade tensions, sovereign risk, multilateral negotiations, and economic diplomacy is now fundamental to strategic treasury leadership."

Under the 2026 theme of EuroFinance International Treasury Management, the program is designed to bridge global macro insight with real-world treasury execution. Alongside in-depth case studies and practitioner-led sessions, the keynote underscores the event's commitment to equipping finance leaders with both strategic context and practical application.

"Our responsibility is to keep pushing the agenda forward," said Emma West, Managing director. "That means moving beyond tactical discussions and addressing the forces shaping the financial system itself. A former Prime Minister brings firsthand insight into how global policy decisions are made and how those decisions ripple directly into liquidity, supply chains, capital markets, and corporate risk management."

EuroFinance International has built its reputation on delivering high-caliber, practitioner-driven content for the treasury community. The 2026 program continues that tradition while elevating the conversation to reflect the increasing intersection between global policy and corporate finance.

About EuroFinance International Treasury Management

EuroFinance, part of Economist Impact, is the world's leading provider of conferences, training, and research for corporate treasury and cash management professionals. With a 35 year legacy of connecting the global treasury community, EuroFinance events are recognised as the industry benchmark for innovation, strategy, and peer-led insight. The flagship event, EuroFinance International Treasury Management, attracts more than 2,000 senior decision-makers from over 60 countries, providing a unique platform for multinationals, financial institutions, and technology providers to solve complex financial challenges and shape the future of the profession.

Registration is now open. Super early-bird pricing is available for a limited time.

For more information, visit www.eurofinance.com/international

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