Clarios Recognized as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Recognition highlights strong ethics and compliance program, governance and ethical leadership amid global competition and rapid technological change

GLENDALE, WI (USA), March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when global companies face growing competitive pressure, rapid technological change and rising expectations from customers, regulators and society, Clarios has been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the fourth consecutive year.

The recognition by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, underscores Clarios' ability to operate successfully in a highly competitive, global environment while maintaining clear values, robust ethics and compliance practices and a deeply embedded ethical culture.

As Clarios continues to evolve its portfolio of low-voltage energy solutions and invest in next-generation technologies for the future of mobility, the company has kept ethics, compliance and responsible decision-making at the core of its strategy. These commitments remain unchanged even as customer requirements, technologies and markets continue to shift at pace.

"We operate in a global, highly competitive industry that is transforming rapidly," said Mark Wallace, CEO of Clarios. "This recognition reflects our conviction that long-term success is built on integrity, accountability and trust. Our teams around the world prove every day that innovation and ethical leadership go hand in hand."

Clarios' ethics and compliance program is built on a global Code of Ethics, risk-based training, accessible speak-up channels and rigorous third-party due diligence. The company regularly evaluates its program to align with evolving regulatory expectations and stakeholder needs.

Clarios' ethics and compliance program is supported by active executive oversight, disciplined governance structures and continuous engagement across the organization. Beyond its core business, the company's values are reflected in initiatives that support employees, communities and broader society - including efforts to advance circular economy practices and targeted programs that promote inclusion and opportunity.

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient, which evaluates organizations across ethics and compliance, governance, environmental and social impact, and culture. Only companies that demonstrate a sustained and measurable commitment to ethical excellence are recognized.

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus - advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Companies turn ethics, compliance, and culture into a business advantage by leveraging Ethisphere's data-driven program & culture assessments featuring the latest guidance and the practices of hundreds of global organizations across the 8 pillars of an ethical culture, and 240+ ethics, compliance, social, and governance data points delivered through a proprietary software platform. Ethisphere also honors superior integrity programs through World's Most Ethical Companies recognition, brings together a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and advances ethical business practices through the Global Ethics Summit, Ethisphere Magazine, and the Ethicast podcast. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

Media Contacts

Clarios:

Christian Riedel

+49 173 9975 410

christian.m.riedel@clarios.com

Ethisphere:

Julia Petre

julia.petre@ethisphere.com

Contact Info



Christian Riedel

christian.m.riedel@clarios.com

+49 173 99975410

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