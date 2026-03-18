Proving AI Value Is the Defining Test for IT Leadership, Says Info-Tech Research Group in CIO Priorities 2026 Report

CIOs across the UK and Europe are entering 2026 under mounting pressure to demonstrate measurable business value from technology investment as regulation tightens and economic conditions remain uncertain. Recent findings from Info-Tech Research Group's CIO Priorities 2026 report suggest that disciplined execution, shared accountability for enterprise risk, and financial transparency will define IT leadership success in the year ahead. Drawing on global survey data, diagnostics, and executive interviews, the annual report outlines five priorities expected to shape CIO agendas in 2026.

LONDON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI investment is accelerating across UK and European organisations, but the gap between deployment and demonstrable business value is widening. According to Info-Tech Research Group's CIO Priorities 2026 report, execution discipline and governance maturity will define IT leadership credibility for the year ahead.

The report draws on insights from Info-Tech's Future of IT 2026 Survey, diagnostic benchmarks, and in-depth interviews with CIOs and senior IT executives to identify the capabilities organisations must strengthen to scale AI beyond pilots and deliver enterprise-wide impact.

Info-Tech's findings indicate that while AI continues to dominate CIO agendas, many organisations struggle to scale initiatives sustainably due to fragmented risk management approaches, inconsistent data accountability, and misalignment between IT investment and business value.

"UK CIOs are being asked to justify AI investment with tangible results while navigating complex regulatory expectations," says Michelle van Wijk, Senior Executive Counsellor at Info-Tech Research Group, UK. "Execution discipline and shared accountability for risk are now critical. CIOs must demonstrate financial clarity and structured governance to maintain credibility with boards and executive stakeholders."

Five Key Priorities for UK CIOs in 2026

Based on Info-Tech's research findings, the CIO Priorities 2026 report identifies five priorities that will define IT leadership in the coming year:

Maximise AI Investments With a Focus on Value Streams

More than three-quarters of CIOs surveyed expect their organisations to have invested in agentic AI by the end of 2026. However, enterprise architecture continues to show one of the widest gaps between importance and effectiveness. IT leaders rate its importance at 8.7 out of 10, while effectiveness lags at 6.3 out of 10. The report emphasises that AI value realisation depends on operating model redesign, strengthened enterprise architecture, and tighter alignment across people, processes, and governance.



Prepare for the Unknown With a Proactive Risk Practice

CIOs rank AI and emerging technologies as the top disruptor to their organisations over the next 12 months, followed by cybersecurity incidents and regulatory change. Despite this, only 6% of CIOs report that accountability for enterprise governance, risk, and compliance is shared across multiple executives. Nearly three-quarters of higher-maturity organisations have fully integrated enterprise risk management practices, compared to just one-quarter of lower-maturity peers. The report notes that many organisations will need to shift from reactive, siloed processes toward cross-functional, foresight-driven risk management models.



Empower Domain Experts With Data Accountability

Data governance is the single largest capability gap identified across Info-Tech's IT Management and Governance Diagnostic, with a 2.8-point gap between importance and effectiveness. While 72.5% of IT leaders report current investment in data management solutions, governance maturity continues to lag. The report points to federated data operating models that assign accountability to domain experts while maintaining centralised standards, enabling AI readiness and unlocking cross-domain insight without sacrificing compliance or control.



Don't Lose the Cyber Arms Race

AI-driven threats are increasing in speed and sophistication. Info-Tech's survey data shows that IT security is the most common area where organisations are acquiring or considering AI solutions. CIOs who prioritise AI in cybersecurity report significantly higher confidence in their ability to detect and respond to AI-powered attacks. However, the report cautions that automation must be paired with observability, governance, and human oversight to prevent overreliance on AI systems.



Run IT by the Numbers

Info-Tech's CEO-CIO Alignment Diagnostic reveals an optimism gap between CIOs and their executive peers. While 34% of CIOs expect large IT budget increases, only 27% of executives share that expectation. This disconnect reinforces the need for stronger IT financial management practices, including cost attribution, transparency, and value-based funding models. Financial discipline is positioned as essential for funding high-impact digital and AI initiatives without relying on assumed growth.

"These priorities reflect a shift in how IT is expected to operate," adds van Wijk. "The CIO role is shifting from operational oversight to enterprise value orchestration. Leadership now depends on making outcomes visible, measurable, and repeatable across the enterprise."

The CIO Priorities 2026 report provides guidance for organisations looking to strengthen foundational capabilities while pursuing innovation-led transformation. The report includes case examples from CIOs, frameworks, and actionable research pathways.

It also features perspectives on enterprise risk management from Amazon Web Services, the application of AI agents to automate security operations within a telecom-managed security environment, and the use of IT financial management to improve mission effectiveness at the Make-A-Wish Foundation, alongside other examples.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, and access to the complete CIO Priorities 2026 report, please contact pr@infotech.com.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

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