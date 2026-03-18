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WKN: A0DJ21 | ISIN: GB00B01RDH75 | Ticker-Symbol:
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BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.03.2026 12:24 Uhr
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BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 17 March 2026 were:

578.75p Capital only
581.16p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 25,000 ordinary shares on 17th March 2026, the Company now has 92,087,641 Ordinary Shares in issue excluding 25,841,297 shares which are held in Treasury.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).


© 2026 PR Newswire
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