Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F40) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") is pleased to provide an update on its plan to commence gold production this year on its wholly-owned Mon Gold Mine, Yellowknife, NWT.

Substantially all of our equipment has successfully been mobilized to Yellowknife, or is being prepared for shipment from Edmonton to Yellowknife including the mill, excavators, bulldozers, camp, steel, lumber, fuel and miscellaneous supplies. In total, we estimate that more than 300,000 kg of supplies will have been brought into the mine site before the winter road access ends in late March or early April. We are within our budgeted expenditures to date but anticipate some items such as fuel costs to exceed our initial budget amounts.

Dave Webb, President & CEO reports: "Our mill, the last major piece of equipment needed to commence production, landed in Canada from China and was transported to Edmonton by rail. It is being loaded on trucks this week for the two-day transport to Yellowknife. Sixty North Gold continues to move the Mon Gold Mine towards production again and plans to mine and stockpile mill feed a few weeks before our mill is ready for commissioning at its 100 tpd design rate. We plan to extract gold-bearing vein material from four stopes developed on the second level, below the historic stopes that produced at an average gold grade of 30 gpt. The Company plans to continue development to depth."

About the Company

Sixty North Gold is developing mining operations for gold on its 100-per-cent-owned Mon Gold Project. Mining in the 1990's extracted 15,000 tonnes of ore to depths of only 15 metres below surface, recovering an estimated 15,000 ounces of gold in the 1990s (Company Technical Report NI 43-101, August 3, 2023 on SEDAR+ or https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/technical-report/). Recently, underground development has intersected the productive A-Zone 17 m below the historic stopes. A newly discovered zone, the DD-Zone is exposed in the main ramp. The company plans to develop and mine stopes in the East Limb, West Limb and DD Zone and to extend the ramp to allow for the development of deeper levels.

The silver-rich VMS deposits (https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/volcanogenic-massive-sulphide-vms-deposits/), the large shear zone-hosted gold targets (https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/shear-zones/), and the critical-element-enriched IOCG-style mineralization (https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/iocg-target/) will be explored and developed as warranted.

The Yellowknife gold camp hosts two mines that averaged 30 gpt gold or greater (Discovery Mine with one million ounces of gold produced, and Sixty North Gold's Mon Mine), and two that averaged 15 gpt or greater for a total production of over 14 million ounces of gold (Con Mine and Giant Mine); (ref. Company Technical Report NI 43-101, August 3, 2023). The Yellowknife Gold Belt is an historic gold producer and has the people and experience to bring this Archean gold belt back to life.

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. D.R. Webb, P.Geol, P.Eng., President and CEO of Sixty North Gold Mines Ltd.

For more information, please refer to the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288854

Source: Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd.