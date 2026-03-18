Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following the release of its successful Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), it has selected Tetra Tech Inc. ("Tetra Tech") to lead the study work for a Feasibility Study ("FS") on its on its 100% owned Scottie Gold Mine Project (Bird et al., October 28, 2025, Scottie Gold Mine Project, SEDAR+). Scottie is also pleased to report that results of its Phase 2 Ore Sorting Study confirmed positive Phase 1 results. Using production-level equipment and sample volumes as compared with Phase 1, these Phase 2 results provide a strong level of confidence in the use of DSO in this production scenario.

The Company is targeting completion of the FS in Q2 2027, evaluating a high-margin Direct-Ship Ore ("DSO") operation designed to produce a gold-bearing concentrate for shipment to Asian smelters. By incorporating ore sorting and the DSO mine plan, the project aims to eliminate the need for a conventional gold processing plant and tailings facility, significantly reducing capital costs while maintaining a small environmental footprint. The development plan, consistent with the previously released PEA, envisions initial production from a shallow open pit at the Blueberry Zone, followed by underground mining from both Blueberry and the historic Scottie Gold Mine.

Ore Sorting Highlights:

Phase 2 study results are consistent with Phase 1 study, demonstrating strong upgrade of all zones within the Scottie Gold Mine Project (SGMP).

X X-Ray Transmittance (XRT) recovery curves show an advantage over X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) curves at the optimal operating range of 50% to 65% mass pull to sorter product (35% to 55% mass rejection). XRT has been selected for the Feasibility Study.

Gold grades used in the Phase 2 study were selected based on the 2025 MRE, published in May 2025, which are lower than the mine plan considered in the 2025 PEA, published in December 2025, particularly for the Open Pit (e.g., 3.17 g/t Au versus 7.71 g/t Au, respectively).

The XRT Phase 2 test, conducted on a more representative bulk sample, show similar recoveries to the XRT Phase 1 test results. Phase 2 results shows that the XRT sorter can recover 82% to 92% of the gold when accepting 50% to 65% of the mass as sorter product.

"This marks another important step forward for the Scottie Gold Mine Project. Ore sorting is an important component of our DSO strategy, and optimizing this process is key to maximizing the payability structure under our offtake agreement with Ocean Partners," stated Thomas Mumford, President and CEO of Scottie. "Selecting XRT technology and conducting another full-scale test with TOMRA, the industry leader in sensor-based ore sorting, will provide additional confidence as we advance planning into the next phase of development. We look forward to providing on progress as the FS moves forward."

Phase 2 Ore Sorting Program - Sampling and Testing

In the Spring of 2025, core samples were gathered representing the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate grades from each of the three deposits contemplated at the Scottie Gold Mine Project: Blueberry Open Pit, Blueberry Underground and Scottie Underground.

Composite samples for all three zones were created using intervals taken from existing half core, which was cut and the quarter core was broken into ~75 mm lengths; the remaining quarter-core remains preserved at site. Each cut portion was handled in a manner that smaller particles were retained with the sample.

Composite samples for individual deposits weighed approximately 260 kg each, which was then separated into two equal fractions. Half of each sample was tested using Tomra's X-Ray Transmittance (XRT) at the Saskatchewan Research Council Facility, in Saskatoon, and the other half using X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) sorter at the Rados Facility in South Africa.

Both testing facilities used multiple sensor algorithms and settings, tailored for each unique deposit, through multi-stage sorting tests to create multiple products at different set points and a final waste. The products and waste were then assayed to calculate recoveries and determine the optimal operating range.

The Phase 2 study demonstrates that XRT is the better sorting technology for the SGMP when considering two-way sorting. XRT has a slightly better recovery curve than XRF at the optimal operating conditions. The proposed XRT plant will be designed to produce DSO material at -75mm particle size. In discussions with the Stewart Bulk Terminal, where the DSO product would be loaded onto vessels, 100 mm sized material posed a potential challenge, while 75 mm material was more favorable and would not require any special handling.

Next Steps:

Given that the XRT technology has both a recovery and logistical advantage to the project, the team has focussed on this type of sorter for the FS, which is currently underway. Scottie will continue to work with ABH Engineering and plan to have a second production scale sample taken this spring (Phase 3), largely using drill core from the 2025 season. This sample will have the additional benefit of a mine plan and a mine plan average grade to guide sample selection.

The intent for this FS level test program will be to have the sample tested at the Tomra facility in Germany. Tomra is the world leader in XRT sorting technology, with over 150 XRT units deployed around the world, sorting many ore types, including gold-rich ores.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dr. Thomas Mumford, P.Geo., non-independent President of the Company, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie Resources holds 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia Project, host to the past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria, Sulu, and Tide North properties. In total, Scottie controls approximately 58,500 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia's Golden Triangle-one of the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Scottie's current resource estimate on the Scottie Gold Mine Project includes a total of 703,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 6.1 g/t (Inferred category) in 3.6 millon tonnes, highlighting the development potential for a significant near-surface, high-grade deposit. The Company's strategy is to continue expanding this resource and to define additional mineralization around past-producing mines through systematic drilling and surface exploration.

The Company has recently completed a PEA for the Scottie Gold Mine. The PEA outlines a robust Direct-Ship Ore (DSO) development scenario with strong economics and significant upside through a potential toll-milling option utilizing excess capacity at the nearby Premier mill. The base case DSO project delivers an after-tax NPV(5%) of $215.8-$668.3 million at gold prices of US$2,600-$4,200/oz, respectively. Under the toll-milling scenario, project economics improve substantially, with an after-tax NPV(5%) of $380.1-$831.7 million (no agreement currently in place). The PEA estimates initial capital costs of $128.6 million, average annual production of ~65,400 oz gold over seven years, and a payback period of 1.7 years for the after-tax DSO case-reduced to just 0.9 years under the toll-milling opportunity at US$2,600/oz.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

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Source: Scottie Resources Corp.