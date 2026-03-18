Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has received assays for the remaining five holes of the eleven-hole November-December 2025 diamond drilling program on its Rabbit North orogenic gold discovery in the heart of the Kamloops porphyry Cu mining district (see Fig. 1).

Four of the five holes - Nos. RN25-070 to 073 - targeted the high-grade, volcanic-hosted Thunder North zone, with No. 072 extending far enough south to also intersect the Thunder zone. The other hole, No. 068, tested the wider, mainly diorite-hosted Blue Sky zone ~500 m to the east in the Durand Stock.

Highlights

Every hole intersected significant Au mineralization with the exception of Hole 071, a cut-off validation hole across a fault that shifts the Thunder North zone 150 m to the south where it continues westward as the Thunder zone (see Fig. 1).

Hole 072 yielded the highest-grade gold intersection obtained to date from the Thunder North zone - 40.05 g/t (1.17 oz/ton) Au over 6.3 m of highly sheared and altered Nicola ash tuff (see Photo 1), including 239 g/t (6.91 oz/ton) Au over 0.95 m.





Photo 1 - Sheared and mineralized andesitic ash tuff from the Thunder North zone, Hole 072. Note the characteristic spotted to wormy pyrite "disease" alteration. The 0.95 m interval from 115.20 to 116.15 m averaged 237 g/t (6.91 oz/ton) Au.

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Hole 068 at Blue Sky cut 6.60 m of 3.18 g/t Au in highly sheared and altered Durand diorite (see Photo 2) within a longer, 27.5 m interval averaging 1.24 g/t Au approximately 100 m east of and 100 m above the mostly tuff-hosted discovery intersection in Hole RN-24-055 (31.5 m of 4.15 g/t Au; see December 23, 2024 press release).





Photo 2 - Typical sheared and mineralized diorite from Hole 068 on the Blue Sky trend. The 1.15 m interval from 147.05 to 148.20 m averaged 4.94 g/t Au.

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Stu Averill, P.Geo., Company Director and Qualified Person for the Rabbit North Project, commented: "Rabbit North is the first significant orogenic gold discovery in the Kamloops district. The gold structures are completely covered and the project is still in the early stages of exploration with only 13,000 m drilled. It is therefore both remarkable and a testament to the size potential of our discovery that we keep hitting significant mineralization in most of our drill holes. The frequency of high-grade intersections is also increasing as our understanding of the structural controls evolves."



Figure 1 - Geology of the central part of the Rabbit North property showing the major shear structures controlling Tower's gold discoveries. These shear zones are roughly coincident with more recent graben fault valleys that have been infilled by Chilcotin basalt flows.

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Thunder North Summary

Hole 072, the longest of the five holes at 291 m, was angled across the Thunder North zone to replace 2003's Hole 040 which encountered a large, post-mineralization dyke at the projected depth of the gold zone (see Fig. 2). It successfully avoided the dyke and returned not only the very high-grade, 40.1 g/t intersection from Thunder North, between 113.7 and 120.0 m down-hole, but also 34.15 m of 1.02 g/t Au near the end of the hole, between 250.60 and 284.75 m (see Table 1).



Figure 2 - Significant gold intersections in Holes 070 to 073 relative to previously reported intersections of the Thunder and Thunder North zones. See Fig. 1 for bedrock lithologies and expanded legend.



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Total Depth (m) Mineralized Interval(s) Average Au Grade

(g/t) Hole No. Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Mineralized Zone(s) From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) RN-25-068 663365 5608126 165.0 -45.0 252.00 Blue Sky Trend 138.80 166.30 27.50 1.24 Including 159.70 166.30 6.60 3.18 which includes 165.80 166.30 0.50 20.90 Blue Sky Trend 236.93 238.25 1.32 1.39 Blue Sky Trend 244.90 247.00 2.10 1.01 Blue Sky Trend 250.40 251.00 0.60 4.64 RN-25-070 662080 5607621 143.10 -65.0 267.00 Thunder North 166.05 178.35 6.60 1.60 RN-25-072 663003 5607519 150.30 -50.0 291.00 Thunder North 113.70 120.00 6.30 40.05 Including 115.20 119.30 4.10 60.98 which includes 115.20. 116.15 0.95 237.00 and 118.80 119.30 0.50 30.60 Undetermined 218.05 220.00 3.95 1.77 Undetermined 223.35 226.00 2.65 1.19 Thunder 250.60 284.75 34.15 1.02 Including 250.60 254.00 3.40 3.46 and 269.00 270.55 1.55 4.08 and 273.15 275.00 2.05 3.52 and 281.85 283.30 1.45 2.41 RN-25-073 662977 5607608 143.00 -45.0 243.75 Undetermined 49.95 54.60 4.65 1.60 Undetermined 107.40 109.10 1.70 2.20 Undetermined 157.70 159.20 1.50 1.57

Table 1 - Significant gold intercepts of the shear-hosted orogenic type from Rabbit North Holes 068, 070, 072, and 073. Intercepts of older porphyry Cu-Au mineralization are excluded. The minimum zone threshold is 1 g/t Au over 1.0 m, or equivalent. Gold values are uncut. Samples with Au grades greater than 15 g/t are shown individually. True widths have not been determined.

The deeper gold intersection in Hole 072 is ~100 m northeast of and directly in line with the discovery intersection, in 2023's Hole 041, of the Thunder Zone ~150 m south of Thunder North. Hole 041 encountered two mineralized intervals 10 m apart (see Fig. 2) - 13.3 m of 3.28 g/t Au and 10.1 m of 2.16 g/t Au. Although the 34.15 m intersection in Hole 072 is longer, its 1.02 g/t average grade is lower. However, the interval does include four subzones with grades between 2.41 and 4.08 g/t Au (see Table 1).

No follow-up drilling has ever been performed on the Thunder zone, despite the obvious similarity of the discovery intersection in Hole 041 to the initial Thunder North intersections, because Hole 041 also intersected a porphyry Cu-Au zone - Rainbow - that initially appeared to be more attractive than the orogenic Au zone. Subsequent drilling showed that Rainbow was of limited size but the most southerly test hole, No. 052, encountered 6.4 m of strongly anomalous Au mineralization that consistently assayed ±0.6 g/t - a grade typical of the "shoulders" of the Thunder and Thunder North zones. This intersection was ~50 m southwest of the Thunder discovery intersection (see Fig. 2). It occurs at the paleosurface immediately below Chilcotin basalt, suggesting that Hole 052 just clipped the northwest shoulder of the Thunder zone.

Hole 071 was drilled across the Thunder North trend ~50 m west of 2024's Hole 054, which appears to have found the western limit of the gold zone, and did not intersect any significant mineralization (i.e. no Au values >1.0 g/t over a minimum 1.0 m width).

The fact that the Thunder zone begins in the east just as abruptly as Thunder North ends to the west (see Figs. 1, 2), together with the similar widths, Au grades, host rock (Nicola ash tuff) and alteration mineralogy (quartz-sericite-pyrite) of these gold zones, strongly suggests that Thunder represents the faulted western end of Thunder North. Moreover, the inferred fault - herein called the Cross-Graben Fault due to its structural setting - is parallel to and just 300 m northeast of the Durand Creek Fault (see Fig. 1), the most prominent post-mineralization structure on the property

Hole 070 was drilled southeast from the same pad as previously reported Hole 069 but at a steeper dip of -65 rather than -50• with the goal of obtaining a deeper intersection of the Thunder North zone. As noted in the Company's February 19 press release on the first six drill holes of the program, drilling steeply southeast in the Blue Sky area was found to be ineffective because the targeted shear zones also dip steeply (70-80•) in this direction. That is, steep holes converge on the target very slowly with depth and thus may not reach it. Hole 070 returned only a single 6.6 m intercept grading 1.60 g/t Au in the vicinity of the Thunder North zone (see Fig. 2) which may or may not be the first of the three stronger and generally longer gold intercepts obtained from Hole 069 (see Fig. 2).

The final hole at Thunder North, No. 073, was collared ~60 m behind the other holes in order to obtain a deeper cut of the gold zone without steepening the hole. The 60 m step-back required that the hole be ~100 m longer - ~350 m rather than the usual 250 m - to achieve its objective. However, the hole was stopped for the Christmas break at 267 m and thus did not reach the Thunder Zone. The Company plans to complete the hole at the beginning of the next drilling program.

Blue Sky Summary

Hole 068 at Blue Sky was collared on the same pad as previously reported Hole 067 and drilled at the same -45• dip but in a more southerly direction to test the 100 m gap previously left between Holes 060 and 067 (see Fig. 3) due to the steepness of the terrain. The hole was drilled entirely in diorite of the Durand Stock.





Figure 3 - Significant gold intersections in Hole 068 relative to previously reported intersections in the Blue Sky area. See Fig. 1 for bedrock lithologies and expanded legend.

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The Blue Sky gold trend was intersected 138.8 m down-hole, ~100 m northeast of and 100 m above the strong discovery intersection of Hole 055. The northern part of the gold trend was intersected over a core length of 27.5 m and averaged 1.24 g/t Au, including a 6.60 m interval with 3.18 g/t Au (see Table 1). In addition, three short mineralized intervals were intersected further south near the end of the hole, including 4.64 g/t Au in the second-last sample.

Next Steps

The realization that the Thunder zone represents the western continuation of Thunder North adds 300 m to the highly prospective, basalt-covered graben corridor. The Company plans to focus on this part of the graben - along the Thunder trend between the Cross-Graben and Durand Creek Faults (see Fig. 1) - and the untested 400-m gap between the Thunder North and Blue Sky zones in its next drilling program, tentatively scheduled for early April.

Methods and Qualified Person

The drill core was logged at Tower's leased, fully equipped core facility near Kamloops by and/or under the direction Matthew Husslage, P.Geo. Mr. Husslage has managed or co-managed all of Tower's Rabbit North diamond drilling programs since the discovery of the Lightning Zone in December 2021.

Split samples of the core, generally 1.0 or 1.5 m in length, were delivered directly to Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Kamloops, BC, a laboratory certified as ISO/IEC 17025 Accredited (Lab 790) by the Standards Council of Canada. QA/QC samples including blanks and standards were inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a ratio of approximately 1:20.

The samples were analyzed for Au by fire assay and ICP-OES and for Ag and 36 additional elements by ICP-OES using a four-acid, near-total digestion. Any over-limit (>5 g/t) Au analyses were repeated using the same fire assay procedure but with a gravimetric rather than ICP finish.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Averill, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

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Source: Tower Resources Ltd.