Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) ("WonderFi" or the "Company") today announced that on March 17, 2026, the Company filed a notice of application (the "Application") with the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") seeking an order to extend the deadline for holding its annual general meeting (the "AGM") to July 2, 2026.

The extension is sought under the final order of the Court approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "BCBCA"), pursuant to which Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) ("Robinhood"), will indirectly acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of WonderFi (the "Transaction"). In the alternative, the Application seeks an order from the Court under Section 186 of the BCBCA.

Any person affected by the order sought may request electronic or hard copies of the filed Application materials by emailing Danielle DiPardo, counsel for the Company, at ddipardo@cassels.com.

The Application is scheduled to be heard before a judge of the Court at 9:45 a.m. (Vancouver time) on April 13, 2026 at 800 Smithe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 2E1. Any person affected by the order sought may appear (either in person or by counsel) and make submissions at the hearing, provided they file an Application Response in the form prescribed by the Supreme Court Civil Rules with the Court Registry, 800 Smithe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, and deliver a copy of the filed Application Response (together with all affidavits and supporting materials) to the Company at its address for delivery set out below by 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver Time) no later than two business days prior to the hearing date:

The Company's address for delivery is:

Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP

2200 - 885 West Georgia St.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 3E8

Attention: Danielle DiPardo

Email for delivery: ddipardo@cassels.com

Fax number for delivery: 604.691.6120

Telephone: 778.372.7333

The Company filed the Application to extend the deadline for the AGM in light of the impending Transaction. Robinhood and WonderFi are continuing to work on post-closing integration, which will facilitate Robinhood's deployment of its proprietary technology in Canada, and WonderFi continues to anticipate a closing of the Transaction in the first half of 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions to closing of the Transaction as set forth in the arrangement agreement (as amended) governing the Transaction.

About WonderFi

WonderFi is a leader in centralized and decentralized financial services and products.

With over $2.2 billion in client assets under custody, WonderFi's regulated trading platforms are well-positioned to service crypto participants on a global scale with trading, payments and decentralized products, including purpose-built blockchains and non-custodial wallet applications.

Designed to provide investors with diversified investment exposure across the global digital asset ecosystem, the Company has a proven track record of launching new products and obtaining registrations. It is also the owner of market-leading brands, including Bitbuy, Coinsquare, and Bitcoin.ca.

As the world continues to move on-chain, WonderFi is strategically placed to capture both market and wallet share through ongoing innovation within the digital asset space.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Application for relief from the Court to extend the deadline to hold its AGM, the hearing for the Application and the timing thereof, the anticipated closing of the Transaction, Robinhood's deployment of its proprietary technology upon closing, and the satisfaction of the conditions to closing of the Transaction.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions, including that none of the risks identified below materialize, there are no unforeseen changes to economic and market conditions, no significant events occur outside the ordinary course of business and other expectations and assumptions concerning the Application for relief from the Court to extend the deadline to hold its AGM and the Transaction. While these opinions, estimates and assumptions are considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date of this press release, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but are not limited to: the risk that the hearing for the Application for relief from the Court to extend the deadline to hold its AGM will not be held as contemplated, or at all; the risk that the parties are unable to complete, in a timely manner, pre-closing integration work or do not receive the necessary regulatory approvals to allow the Transaction to close; the risk that the parties are unable to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions for the completion of the Transaction; and the possibility that the Transaction will not be completed on the terms and conditions, or timing, currently contemplated. A more comprehensive description of risk factors that may impact business, financial condition and results of operation with respect to WonderFi or the Transaction are set out in the Company's management information circular dated June 13, 2025, and its most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis and financial statements, which are available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. These risks are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. The impact of any one assumption, risk, uncertainty, or other factor on a particular forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty because they are interdependent and the Company's future decisions and actions will depend on management's assessment of all information at the relevant time.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288936

Source: WonderFi Technologies Inc.