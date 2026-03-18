Strategic marketing executive to accelerate adoption of Armis Centrix in the agentic AI era and extend the company's category leadership in cyber exposure management and CPS security

Armis, the cyber exposure management security company, today announced the appointment of Simon Mouyal as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Mouyal will oversee Armis' global marketing strategy and execution to accelerate category leadership and demand for Armis Centrix, the Armis Cyber Exposure Management Platform. During the next phase of Armis' expansion, he will scale the global marketing organization and help further drive the company's rapid growth and market penetration.

"As we enter our next chapter of hyper-growth, I'm thrilled to have Simon joining our leadership team," said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and Co-Founder of Armis. "Simon will be instrumental in modernizing our global marketing engine and solidifying Armis as the definitive leader in cyber exposure management. He's a category creator and has a proven track record of leading world-class marketing organizations. He will focus on deepening our engagement with customers and partners, and scale our demand generation programs."

Mouyal brings over 25 years of marketing experience in cybersecurity and SaaS, helping organizations like CyberArk and athenahealth effectively convey their vision and position them as undisputed market leaders. His expertise will be pivotal in continuing to provide awareness and adoption of the AI-powered Armis Centrix platform, including its new solutions focused on application security and vulnerability management detection and response.

"The cybersecurity landscape is shifting again we are entering the era of continuous threat exposure management and agentic AI. You cannot secure what you cannot see, and you cannot secure properly what you do not understand in context," said Mouyal. "Armis is the only company that has built a foundational Asset Intelligence Engine, required to protect the entire attack surface for some of the largest companies in the world. I couldn't be more excited to build on Armis' incredible momentum and help scale and modernize our global go-to-market engines to match the incredible speed of our product innovation."

Armis has received a number of accolades for its industry-leading platform. The company was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: IoT Security Solutions, Q3 2025 and The Forrester Wave: Unified Vulnerability Management Solutions, Q3 2025. Armis was also recently recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPS Protection Platforms for the second consecutive year.

Learn more about Armis Centrix and each of the solutions offered by Armis here.

About Armis

Armis, the cyber exposure management security company, protects the entire attack surface and manages the organization's cyber risk exposure in real time. In a rapidly evolving, perimeter-less world Armis ensures that organizations continuously see, protect and manage all critical assets from the ground to the cloud. Armis secures Fortune 100, 200 and 500 companies as well as national governments, state and local entities to help keep critical infrastructure, economies and society stay safe and secure 24/7. Armis is a privately held company headquartered in California.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260318115815/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Rebecca Cradick

Vice President, Global Communications

Armis

pr@armis.com