Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global industrial technology company, today announced it has been recognized as one of the 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

For the 14th consecutive year, Aptiv has been recognized for its sustained commitment to embedding integrity, accountability, and strong governance into its global operations, innovation processes, and long-term strategy. This continued achievement reflects the actions of Aptiv's employees who bring this commitment to life every day across the globe.

"Being recognized for the 14th consecutive year as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies is a powerful affirmation of our culture and values," said Kevin Clark, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Aptiv. "At Aptiv, doing the right thing, the right way is foundational to who we are, how we partner with customers, and how we develop intelligent platforms, AI-enabled technologies, and mission-critical systems. I am incredibly proud of the dedication our global team demonstrates every day."

Aptiv's values empower employees to make the right decisions and reinforce Aptiv's focus on doing the right thing, the right way. As industries accelerate automation, electrification, and digital transformation, Aptiv's culture remains the foundation for how it achieves its mission and delivers value to all stakeholders.

Aptiv is honored to be recognized among Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies for the 14th year in a row.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global industrial technology company enabling more automated, electrified, and digitalized solutions across multiple end-markets. Visit aptiv.com.

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Contacts:

Lisa Scalzo

Lisa.Scalzo@aptiv.com