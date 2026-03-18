New Capability Automates Open-Source Vulnerability Remediation as Software Supply Chain Attacks Surge

RSA Conference (booth #435)--Veracode, the global leader in application risk management, today announced Veracode Fix for Software Composition Analysis (SCA), an AI-powered solution to address software supply chain risk. The enhanced automated remediation engine-the next evolution of Veracode's industry-leading Fix solution-enables organizations to detect and remediate open-source vulnerabilities easily, before code reaches production. Designed to integrate seamlessly into existing developer workflows, it delivers third-party updates and first-party code refactoring without breaking builds or disrupting development.

In 2025, software supply chain breaches accounted for 30 percent of external attacks. Meanwhile Veracode's 2026 State of Software Security (SoSS) Report revealed 82 percent of organizations struggle with escalating security debt, largely due to open-source dependencies. Veracode Fix for SCA addresses both challenges directly. Leveraging deep, contextual analysis, the solution delivers pull requests that are safe to merge, enabling autonomous fixing. Unlike traditional SCA solutions that often overwhelm developers with alerts and hinder productivity, Veracode Fix combines logic-driven AI with proprietary vulnerability intelligence, ensuring ready-to-merge fixes while eliminating the risk of AI "hallucinations."

"AI is accelerating software development-but it's also enabling an unprecedented explosion of supply chain risks," said Tim Jarrett, Vice President of Product Management. "Visibility into these risks is no longer enough. Organizations need intelligent, automated solutions that not only find vulnerabilities but fix them with precision, giving development teams the confidence to innovate securely."

Veracode Fix for SCA transforms the remediation process through several core capabilities:

Contextual Analysis: Evaluates the interaction between third-party dependencies and first-party code, preventing breaking changes.

Evaluates the interaction between third-party dependencies and first-party code, preventing breaking changes. Multi-File, Cohesive Pull Requests: Bundles all configuration files and source code modifications into a focused, easily reviewable update.

Bundles all configuration files and source code modifications into a focused, easily reviewable update. Curated AI Engine: Grounds automated fixes in a proprietary, human-verified vulnerability database for accurate, trustworthy remediation.

Grounds automated fixes in a proprietary, human-verified vulnerability database for accurate, trustworthy remediation. Automated Workflows: Delivers ready-to-merge code directly into the developer's Git environment.

"By enabling development teams to upgrade to safe open-source libraries automatically while addressing breaking changes with a single, testable update, we move organizations from seeing risk to actively eliminating it, strengthening the security of their software supply chains," Jarrett closed.

To learn more about Veracode Fix and Application Risk Management platform, visit the Veracode website. Attendees of the 2026 RSA Conference, March 23-26, can see a live demonstration of Veracode Fix for SCA and sign up for the Early Access program by visiting booth #435.

About Veracode

Veracode is a global leader in Application Risk Management for the AI era. Powered by trillions of lines of code scans and a proprietary AI-assisted remediation engine, the Veracode platform is trusted by organizations worldwide to build and maintain secure software from code creation to cloud deployment. Thousands of the world's leading development and security teams use Veracode every second of every day to get accurate, actionable visibility of exploitable risk, achieve real-time vulnerability remediation, and reduce their security debt at scale. Veracode is a multi-award-winning company offering capabilities to secure the entire software development life cycle, including Veracode Fix, Static Analysis, Dynamic Analysis, Software Composition Analysis, Container Security, Application Security Posture Management, Malicious Package Detection, Package Firewall, and Penetration Testing.

Learn more at www.veracode.com, on the Veracode blog, and on LinkedIn and X.

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Press and Media Contacts

Katy Gwilliam

Head of Global Communications, Veracode

kgwilliam@veracode.com