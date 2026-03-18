Federation Internationale de Teqball: FITEQ introduces new rule changes in Teqball for 2026

BUDAPEST, Hungary, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FITEQ, the governing body of Teqball, has announced significant rule changes effective May 16, 2026. These changes, approved by the Executive Board and based on extensive testing during recent competitions, aim to enhance gameplay, improve the flow of rallies, provide profound tactical features and ensure clearer interpretations of certain match situations. These rule changes also enhance the spectator experience and the overall excitement of our sport.

The last major rule update took place in February 2025, and since then, FITEQ has been closely monitoring the sport's development always relying on feedback from athletes and coaches

New Rule (10.1.9): The opponents change service after every 2 points.



Reasoning: Testing showed that more frequent service changes lead to a more balanced distribution of serving opportunities and contribute to a more dynamic rhythm of play.

Another clarification has been introduced regarding edgeballs occurring during gameplay.

New Rule (15.2.4):

If an edgeball occurs during gameplay after the first service, the rally must be re-played and play must restart with a new first service.

If an edgeball occurs during gameplay after the second service, the rally must be re-played and play must restart with a new second service.

Reasoning: This clarification ensures consistent decisions when edgeballs occur during rallies while maintaining the appropriate service count.

A further update introduces a regulation concerning smashes leaving the Field of Play.

New Rule (17.2.1): Each athlete (in singles) or pair (in doubles) is allowed two smashes per set that result in the ball leaving the Field of Play.

Reasoning: This change allows players to explore a wider range of attacking options, encouraging more dynamic tactics still preserving the spectacular element of smashes while contributing to longer and more engaging rallies.

These latest changes were tested during the Challenger Teqball League - Gyor and the Challenger Teqball League - Odorheiu Secuiesc events, where athlete feedback was overwhelmingly positive. The modifications were found to improve the clarity of decisions and contribute to a smoother flow of the game, also endorsed by the referees.

The first official application of these rules will take place from May 16, 2026, with the Adriatic Teqball League - Herceg Novi expected to be the first competition applying the updated regulations. FITEQ remains committed to refining the sport and is open to further feedback and suggestions to perfect the rules in the future.

The FITEQ Executive Board and the Competition Department express their gratitude for the large number of feedbacks and suggestions from the FITEQ Athletes Commission, the athletes community and the coaches, always aiming to improve the sport.

As Teqball has been improving, rule changes in particular support the federation's ambition to obtain recognition from the International Olympic Committee as an Olympic recognized sport. Everything FITEQ devises and implements serves this strategic objective and the dream and aspiration of the global Teqball Community, particularly the athletes, whose involvement in all decisions remains a fundamental value of the federation

President Gabor Borsanyi said that rule changes always serve the sport, the athletic achievements, the technical merit and tactical aspects while keeping the sport spectacular and exciting. These recent changes have the support of our athletes so we feel confident that these new rules will contribute to our sport in a fantastic manner.

More about the new Rules and Regulations can be found here.

Media Contact: socialmedia@teqball.com

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