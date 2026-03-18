Acronis, Inc.: Acronis Appoints Mark Wong as Chief Corporate & Business Development Officer

Former Acronis General Counsel returns to lead corporate development, legal, and strategic initiatives

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced that Mark Wong has rejoined the company as Chief Corporate & Business Development Officer. In this role, Mark will serve as General Counsel and lead several key functions central to the company's strategic growth including Legal & Governance, Government & Regulatory Affairs, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

"Mark's deep legal expertise and experience scaling global technology companies make him an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Jan-Jaap Jager, CEO of Acronis. "Having worked with Mark previously, we know firsthand his ability to build strong governance and legal frameworks while supporting strategic growth initiatives. As Acronis continues to expand rapidly, his leadership will be instrumental in guiding key corporate and business development efforts."

Mark previously served as General Counsel at Acronis from 2010 to 2017, where he helped build the company's legal and governance foundation during an important period of international growth.

Most recently, Mark spent nearly nine years at a leading backup and replication software company, where he served as Senior Vice President of Legal and was a key member of the leadership team during a period of significant expansion. In that role, he led a global legal department supporting operations across 30 countries and helped guide multiple strategic acquisitions as the company scaled globally.

"I'm excited to return to Acronis at a hyper-growth time for the company," said Mark. "Acronis has proven to continue to innovate while expanding its global footprint, and I look forward to working with the leadership team to strengthen our governance, pursue strategic opportunities, and support the company's next phase of growth."

For more information about Acronis' leadership team, visit: https://www.acronis.com/en/company/leadership/

About Acronis:

Acronis is a global cyber protection company delivering the only natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and infrastructure management platform for managed service providers and IT departments. Acronis solutions are designed to identify, protect, detect, respond, recover and govern IT deployments, ensuring data integrity and business continuity.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 60+ countries. Acronis Cyber Platform is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

Acronis Press Contact:

Julia Carfagno

Senior Global Communications Manager

Julia.Carfagno@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e6088c3-ad06-488a-9977-e9d2e6523049