Iran is widely known for its oil and gas resources, but its strongest long-term energy asset may be the sun. New research shows how solar PV could drive a cost-competitive transition across power, heat, transport, industry, and desalination, while opening the door to a broader Solar-to-X Economy.Although Iran is currently involved in a military conflict, it is still unknown to what extent the conflict will damage the country's energy infrastructure. The following analysis explores Iran's long-term energy transition prospects without assuming any specific outcomes of the ongoing situation. The ...

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