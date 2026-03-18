China's 2026 to 2030 policy plan elevates clean electricity as a central driver of economic growth, with greater emphasis on system integration and industrial use.China has formally adopted its 15th Five-Year Plan, using its primary medium-term policy framework to place renewable energy and broader clean power development more firmly at the center of national economic strategy. For the renewables sector, the significance of the 2026-30 plan lies less in a single deployment target than in its clearer framing of clean electricity as the main source of future power growth and a core enabler of industrial ...

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