Analysis from GlobalData finds the UAE's cumulative solar capacity increased from 5.7 GW to around 6.7 GW last year. The country's annual solar deployments are forecast to increase in the coming years, with 20 GW of installed solar expected by the end of the decade.The UAE installed approximately 1 GW of solar in 2025, according to analysis published by GlobalData. The UK-based consultancy says the UAE's cumulative solar capacity went from 5.7 GW at the end of 2024 to around 6.7 GW by the end of 2025. GlobalData is predicting around 2.4 GW of solar will be added this year, taking cumulative ...

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