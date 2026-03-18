"viagogo Distribution Manager" is self-serve tool that gives rights holders a direct line to over 125 million fans

Today, viagogo announced the launch of viagogo Distribution Manager, an AI-powered self-serve tool that lets artists, teams and venues list and manage official tickets directly on its global marketplace. Distribution Manager is the first product built on top of viagogo's Open Distribution model, which the company has been scaling over the past 18 months.

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viagogo Distribution Manager

"Artists, teams and venues want to distribute on their own terms. Distribution Manager gives them a simple way to do that," said Shaun Stewart, VP of Open Distribution at viagogo. "More than 35 partners are already seeing the benefits of viagogo Open Distribution, and directly integrated sales are up 84% year-over-year. One MLB team alone has sold over $40 million in tickets through the platform."

Distribution Manager puts value back into the hands of those creating the events, cutting out the middleman. Whether it's a global sports franchise or a small grassroots venue, any "rights holder" can now reach more fans and keep a greater share of the revenue. There are no exclusive contracts, no seller-side fees and full control stays with the partner.

Through viagogo's marketplace, partners reach over 125 million registered users across more than 200 countries and territories and 33 languages.

viagogo Distribution Manager arrives as the market shifts toward open, non-exclusive distribution. The tool empowers rights holders to act on that shift today.

How Distribution Manager Works

Distribution Manager doesn't require a technical team or a complex integration. A festival manager, sports team or promoter can type something as simple as "Help me sell tickets," and the tool pulls up the event, identifies the ticket type, helps set a sales goal and automatically lists the inventory on viagogo. There is no API integration required.

Because the tool sits on top of more than 25 years of viagogo marketplace data, it can surface real-time pricing and demand signals. Partners see what similar events are selling for and where demand is building before a single ticket goes live.

viagogo handles payments, fraud protection and customer support. Every ticket sold through Distribution Manager comes directly from the artist, team, or venue, and is backed by viagogo's guarantee.

Early partners are already pointing to the wider value of Distribution Manager and, more broadly, viagogo Open Distribution:

Lenore Evans, Country Thunder Music Festivals

"Country Thunder Music Festivals has always been about bringing fans together around the music they love, and this partnership has opened up a whole new channel to reach music fans across the globe who we may never have connected with otherwise. The ability to tap into the marketplace while keeping full control of our inventory and pricing is exactly the kind of tool we've been looking for."

Dana L. Greer, Chief Brand Operations Officer at GoodVibezPresents

"Onboarding to the Distribution Manager took almost no time at all. It's exactly the kind of straightforward tool we've needed to reach more fans without adding extra complexity on our end."

Alex Bailey, Head of Ticketing and Event Sales, BWT Alpine Formula One Team

"Our fans follow BWT Alpine across continents and time zones. The partnership with viagogo puts race day tickets in front of those fans wherever they are, through a platform they can trust. For us, open distribution isn't just a sales channel. It's how we make sure the people who care most about this team can actually be there."

Eric Tobias, Co-Founder CEO, Opendate

"At Opendate, we believe venues deserve more control. Our direct integration with Open Distribution gives clients seamless access to one of the world's largest ticket marketplaces-an early milestone that signals where the industry is headed."

Artists, teams, venues, and other rights holders interested in listing on viagogo can learn more atwww.viagogo.com/partnerswith a video demonstration available to download here.

About viagogo

viagogo is the world's leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to any live event, anywhere.

Through viagogo internationally and StubHub, our platform in North America, we service customers in 200 countries territories in 33 languages and 48 available currencies. With more than 300 million tickets available to events around the world annually -- from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theatre -- viagogo offers the safest, most convenient way to buy or sell tickets to the most memorable live experiences.

As a marketplace, viagogo itself does not sell tickets, it provides a safe and regulated platform that helps fans experience the events they love.

viagogo Guarantee

On viagogo, fans are protected by our guarantee. We ensure fans receive their tickets in time for the event and in the rare event of an issue, we offer them replacement tickets or their money back.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260318058056/en/

Contacts:

press@viagogo.com