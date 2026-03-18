Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Black Banx Group Holdings Inc. today reported pre-tax profit of USD 6.5 billion for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, compared with USD 3.6 billion in 2024, reflecting continued strong growth across its global digital banking platform. The results were published alongside the Group's 2025 Annual Report.

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Financial Performance Overview

The Group's performance in 2025 was driven by sustained expansion in its global client base, increased transaction volumes, and continued growth in cross-border payments activity.

Black Banx reported:

Profit: USD 6.5 billion (+80% year-on-year)

Dividend: USD 4.00 per share

Total shareholder payout: USD 4.0 billion

The dividend represents a 38% increase compared to the USD 2.90 per share distributed for the 2024 financial year.

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Dividend and Capital Allocation

The approved dividend corresponds to approximately 61% of the Group's 2025 net profit, reflecting what Black Banx described as a balanced capital allocation approach between shareholder returns and reinvestment into growth initiatives.

The Group continues to prioritize investments in technology, AI automation, and global infrastructure.

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Management Commentary

"Our 2025 results reflect the continued acceleration of Black Banx as a truly global digital banking platform," said Michael Gastauer, Group CEO.

"The combination of strong client growth, increasing transaction volumes, and operational efficiency has enabled us to significantly expand profitability while continuing to invest in future growth."

Daniel Dumitrascu, Group Chief Financial Officer, added:

"The increase in dividend to USD 4.00 per share underscores both the strength of our earnings and the predictability of our business model. With a payout ratio of approximately 61%, we are maintaining a disciplined balance between rewarding shareholders and reinvesting in scalable infrastructure, AI automation, and global expansion. Our financial position allows us to pursue both objectives with confidence."

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About Black Banx Group

Black Banx Group is a global digital banking platform providing borderless financial services to more than 100 million private and business clients in 180 countries. The Group offers multi currency accounts, global payments, and technology-driven financial solutions designed for the modern digital economy.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288983

Source: Black Banx Inc.