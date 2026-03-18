WallabyPhenox Restructures Debt and Accelerates Global Growth

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WallabyPhenox, a global neurovascular medical technology company, today announced the successful completion of a significant financing round aimed at strengthening its financial foundation. The proceeds will be utilized to fully restructure the company's capital framework and accelerate its long-term global growth initiatives.

The financing was led by Yunfeng Capital, HJ Partners, Gaorong Venture, Junsong Capital, and Qianhai Ark Asset Management, with participation from Enlight Medical. This funding reflects robust institutional and strategic confidence in WallabyPhenox's expanding neurovascular platform. Following this milestone, Enlight Medical and WallabyPhenox have merged to form a fully integrated neurovascular company with an enhanced global footprint.

The funding will help optimize the company's balance sheet, enhance operational flexibility, and support key strategic initiatives, including major clinical programs and the continued expansion of global product portfolio.

Advancing Clinical Innovation

WallabyPhenox is preparing to initiate PIANO, a landmark U.S. clinical trial designed to expand access to flow diversion therapy within one of the fastest-growing segments of the neurovascular market. The company anticipates enrolling its first patient imminently.

In parallel, WallabyPhenox is launching the TRUST Registry in Europe, a multicenter Global Registry designed to generate real-world evidence evaluating outcomes across multiple neurovascular treatment modalities. The TRUST Registry underscores the company's long-term commitment to building robust clinical data across global markets.

Future Technology Expansion

This financing enables WallabyPhenox to remain true to its heritage of Innovation, Courage and Disruption. True to its pioneering spirit, WallabyPhenox has consistently challenged new frontiers - bringing the first 64-wire-Flow Diverter to Market in 2012 and becoming the first company to put its technology to test through randomized control trials, demonstrating the safety of minimizing drug therapy to Single Anti-Platelet Therapy thanks to the COATING and DART Randomized Control Trials.

WallabyPhenox's presence across established technologies will be strengthened while expanding its footprint into emerging innovation areas, including early-stage brain-computer interface (BCI) platforms.

"This financing marks a pivotal moment for WallabyPhenox," said Ruilin Zhao, Chief Executive Officer of WallabyPhenox. "We are strengthening our financial foundation while accelerating our commitment to clinical excellence and global expansion. By combining established, proven neurovascular technologies with robust clinical initiatives such as PIANO and TRUST, we are positioning ourselves to broaden patient access worldwide."

CONTACT Ruilin Zhao Chief Executive Officer COMPANY WallabyPhenox PHONE 1-844-674-3669 EMAIL cs@phenox.com WEB https://www.phenox.com/