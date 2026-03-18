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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.03.2026 13:46 Uhr
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Cygnet Infotech Private Limited: Cygnet.One secures BOSA Accreditation, enabling compliant e-Invoicing in Belgium and Across the EU

BRUSSELS, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cygnet.One, a global provider of tax and digital compliance solutions across 40+ countries, recently announced that its e-Invoicing platform has been registered with the Belgian Federal Public Service Policy and Support (BOSA), reinforcing its capability to support enterprises preparing for evolving Belgian and EU digital e-Invoicing & VAT mandates. The accreditation enables enterprises operating in Belgium to adopt structured electronic invoicing in line with upcoming regulatory requirements, while leveraging a unified platform that also supports cross-border compliance across the European Union.

As Europe, UK, MENA, and APAC, accelerate structured e-Invoicing, enterprises face challenges related to fragmented frameworks, variations in schemas & validation rules, invoice lifecycle statuses, and evolving authority requirements further complicate compliance, limiting global visibility and governance. Cygnet.One addresses this complexity by offering a single global platform that supports all major e-Invoicing models, including PEPPOL and non-PEPPOL frameworks, Continuous Transaction Controls and real-time clearance as well as post-issuance reporting models, eliminating the need to deploy and manage separate solutions & providers across countries.

Cygnet.One is an Open PEPPOL-certified Access Point (AP) and Service Metadata Publisher (SMP). With its BOSA registration, Cygnet.One is now positioned to support enterprises operating in Belgium with secure, compliant, and scalable e-Invoicing capabilities, while enabling seamless interoperability with broader European digital tax ecosystems. The platform is also accredited by major tax authorities such as GSTN (India - IRP), ZATCA (KSA), MOF (UAE), LHDN & MDEC (Malaysia), ZRA (Zambia) & others as an Application Service Provider (ASP) for e-Invoicing & VAT/GST compliance.

The platform manages the full e-Invoice lifecycle for Belgian enterprises, including e2e ERP integration to fetch documents or manually generate documents from an intuitive UI/UX. It also validates data, send or receive e-Invoices and archive e-Invoices across B2B, and B2G transactions for domestic as well as cross borders. For large, multi-entity enterprises & mid-size businesses, it enables analytics in one single dashboard. CygNova - Our AI-driven finance intelligence enables leaders to understand Accounting Payable and Accounts Receivable (AP & AR) health through natural-language insights for faster, data-backed decisions. Cygnet.One plays a pivotal role in ensuring 100% TaxAssurance for Belgium e-Invoicing.

Trusted by 1,000+ enterprises globally, Cygnet.One is built on an API-first architecture also supporting other ERP integration mechanisms including file-based, and configurable pre-built connectors. This enables seamless e-Invoice compliance for both sales and purchase workflows without disrupting finance or procurement workflows. Flexible hosting options (on-premises, private SaaS, and On cloud) ensure scalability, data residency alignment, and reliability during peak compliance cycles.

Having processed 200+ million e-Invoices and 5 billion transactions, Cygnet.One combines scale with intelligence. Its architecture is engineered to support high-volumes, ensuring operational continuity as new mandates emerge across Europe and beyond. The platform is built with enterprise-grade security, encrypted data transmission, and compliance-aligned archiving.

Beyond technology, Cygnet.One actively collaborates with partners and industry leaders from CFOs to IT leaders to drive global e-Invoicing adoption and advance digital tax transformation.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Niraj Hutheesing, Founder & MD, Cygnet.One, said,
"Global e-Invoicing is becoming the backbone of digital tax transformation worldwide. What we are witnessing is not just a compliance shift, but a structural transformation toward real-time Tax Assurance. Our mission is to enable global tax transformation by embedding intelligence directly into every transaction ensuring e-Invoices are validated, audit-ready, and regulator-aligned at source. We want enterprises to move from reactive reporting to continuous, data-driven VAT governance."

Name: Niraj Hutheesing -
Number: +91-9824032919
Email: niraj@cygnetinfotech.com
Designation: Founder and MD

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35c78798-de2b-4e88-a25c-80016bd37ad7


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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