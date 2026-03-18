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WKN: A2QB38 | ISIN: US8334451098 | Ticker-Symbol: 5Q5
Tradegate
18.03.26 | 14:59
153,76 Euro
+1,61 % +2,44
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SNOWFLAKE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SNOWFLAKE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
152,66153,2215:07
152,62153,1415:07
PR Newswire
18.03.2026 14:00 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Snowflake to Unveil AI Platform to Get Work Done Faster

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 18th

  • Stocks are fractionally higher as oil prices continue to influence market activity.
  • ICE Director Harvey Flax will join NYSE Live to preview today's Fed interest rate decision and what to expect during Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.
  • Snowflake will launch an autonomous AI platform designed to help business users get work done faster.
  • Farmer Mac CEO Brad Nordholm will join NYSE Live following the Opening Bell to discuss what's driving his company's latest growth.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV app at tv.nyse.com

Opening Bell
Farmer Mac (NYSE: AGM) hosts its Investor Day at the NYSE

Closing Bell
Hayward Holdings (NYSE: HAYW) celebrates its fifth listing anniversary

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2936934/NYSE_March_18_Market_Update.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2936933/NYSE_and_TC_Energy.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5870898/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-snowflake-to-unveil-ai-platform-to-get-work-done-faster-302717438.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.