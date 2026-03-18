India added 119 GW of solar module capacity and over 9 GW of cell capacity in 2025, bringing total capacities to about 210 GW and 27 GW, respectively, according to Mercom India. Growth was driven by strong project demand and policy support, although supply-demand alignment is expected later in 2026 as domestic cell production ramps up. India India added 119 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity and more than 9 GW of cell capacity in 2025, according to a new report released by Mercom India. The report attributes the capacity additions to strong demand from India's utility-scale solar pipeline, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...