Decision Intelligence Innovator Driving Enterprise ROI Through AI-Powered Decision-Making

Aera Technology today announced it has been named to the Constellation ShortList for Decision Automation in Q1 2026, recognizing leading technology providers that enable enterprises to define, govern, execute, and continuously improve automated business decisions. Since its inception, Aera Technology has been recognized on several Constellation ShortLists, reflecting its continued leadership in helping global organizations operationalize AI through decision intelligence.

Using Aera, the decision intelligence agent, global enterprises can automate and orchestrate decisions across complex supply chains and business operations. Aera connects data, AI, and automation to continuously sense conditions, recommend actions, execute decisions, and improve outcomes in real time. By writing decisions directly back to enterprise systems and capturing the context and outcomes of each decision, Aera creates a living decision memory that enables continual learning and institutional knowledge across the organization.

"Enterprises are entering a new phase of AI adoption where value comes from operationalizing decisions at scale," said R "Ray" Wang, CEO and Founder of Constellation Research. "Constellation's ShortList identifies the platforms enabling this shift toward more autonomous and accountable enterprise operations."

The Constellation ShortList highlights technology providers delivering capabilities that enable organizations to apply AI to operational decisions and accelerate the path toward more autonomous enterprises. Platforms are evaluated on their ability to support the full decision lifecycle, from defining objectives and contextual data to executing and continuously improving decisions with governance, accountability, and human-in-the-loop controls.

According to Constellation Research, decision automation platforms go beyond traditional analytics and task automation by integrating decision execution and outcome attribution directly into enterprise workflows. Falling outside this category are standalone analytics tools, task-based robotic process automation (RPA), or model development environments that lack an integrated decision execution layer.

Michael Ni, Vice President and Principal Analyst of Constellation Research, noted: "Decision automation has emerged as the missing layer that blends unified data foundations, shared semantics, and tribal knowledge with runtime policy-as-code to deliver executable decisions that can be trusted to scale across systems, teams, and workflows, with accountability."

"It's an honor to be recognized by Constellation Research for helping enterprises advance autonomous decision-making," said Fred Laluyaux, Co-Founder, President, and CEO, Aera Technology. "Organizations now have a significant opportunity to automate and scale decisions across the value chain to improve agility, performance, and impact. Decision intelligence isn't just a technology shift it's changing how enterprises operate, the outcomes they achieve, and the way people and AI collaborate."

Learn More

Find the complete Constellation Research ShortList for Decision Automation

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About Aera Technology

Aera Technology is the leader in agentic decision intelligence and creator of Aera, the first decision intelligence agent. Aera understands how your business works, recommends the best actions, executes decisions end-to-end, and learns from every outcome. By empowering enterprises to optimize and automate decisions, Aera enables greater sustainability, intelligence, and efficiency. Learn more at www.aeratechnology.com.

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Contacts:

Zoe Kine

Aera Technology

Ph: 415.497.5285

Email: zoe.kine@aeratechnology.com