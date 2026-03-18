Blue Matter today announced the launch of its People and Organization Practice, a dedicated capability designed to help life science companies build organizations that can perform through complexity from enterprise transformation and M&A integration to talent strategy, learning, and workforce redesign.

The launch reflects a central conviction: the biopharma industry is not experiencing a cyclical downturn but a structural shift. With more than 42,700 jobs cut across the sector in 2024-2025, unprecedented policy uncertainty, accelerating AI adoption, and intensifying portfolio pressure, organizations must transform all functions simultaneously, not sequentially, to remain competitive.

A Proven Leader Across Transactions and Transformations

Stacey Petrey brings more than 25 years of experience and a track record spanning more than 75 completed transactions. Stacey served as a Partner in PwC's Deals practice where she focused on integrations, separations, value creation, and change management. Prior to PwC, she held senior business, finance, and HR leadership roles at Bausch Health, Mylan (Viatris), Perrigo, Fidelity Investments, PerkinElmer, and Credit Suisse First Boston. She holds a doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania, a master's from Cornell University, and a bachelor's from Penn State University, and is a published thought leader on AI's impact on biopharma organizational design and workforce architecture.

Four Integrated Capabilities

The People and Organization Practice operates across four service lines:

Transformations Transactions : Day 1 operating model design, synergy assessment, pre- and post-close integration and separation support, and change management

: Day 1 operating model design, synergy assessment, pre- and post-close integration and separation support, and change management Organization Design Workflow Excellence : Best Practice Organization benchmarking, operating model design, organizational structure, role and decision rights redesign, AI use case prioritization, and governance

: Best Practice Organization benchmarking, operating model design, organizational structure, role and decision rights redesign, AI use case prioritization, and governance Talent, Rewards Performance Strategy : Career architecture, capability models, incentive compensation design, succession planning, and retention strategy

: Career architecture, capability models, incentive compensation design, succession planning, and retention strategy Learning Leadership Development: Salience Learning, learning strategy, leadership development, capability building, and measurement frameworks

The practice draws on Blue Matter's deep functional expertise across Commercial, Medical Affairs, R&D, Market Access, and Enterprise Learning to deliver cross-functional solutions that work in practice, not just in theory.

According to Petrey, "Biopharma organizations must transform all functions at once, not sequentially, while keeping the portfolio pipeline moving and talent in place. That requires a partner who understands the science of the business, the deal dynamics, the incentive structures, and the human dynamics of change. That is what this practice is built to deliver."

George Schmidt, Head of Consulting at Blue Matter, added, "We've spent years building deep expertise in how biopharma organizations operate. Stacey brings transactions and transformation experience to activate that expertise at scale, integrating organizational design, talent strategy, and learning into a single, connected offering. It is a meaningful step forward for our clients."

About Blue Matter

Blue Matter (www.bluematterconsulting.com) is a global commercialization partner serving the life sciences industry. Operating from offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, Blue Matter serves a broad spectrum of biopharmaceutical organizations, from top-20 global companies to emerging biotech firms. The firm helps clients maximize value at the product, portfolio, and organization levels through market insights, strategic and operational consulting, and communications services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260318337951/en/

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