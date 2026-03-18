Transaction advances RecVue RevOS into a unified revenue-to-cash Revenue Operating System

RecVue, the leader in AI-powered billing and revenue management platforms for complex enterprise monetization, today announced it has completed the acquisition of AiVidens. By acquiring the cash management and collections platform, RecVue will enable enterprises to move beyond simple revenue automation to unify contract governance, billing, collections, revenue compliance, revenue sharing, and liquidity management all within a single revenue operating system.

"This acquisition furthers our strategy to close the structural gap between revenue and cash," said Nishant Nair, Founder and CEO of RecVue. "CFOs today are accountable not only for revenue accuracy, but for liquidity performance and working capital efficiency. With AiVidens, we are extending RevOS to connect commercial activity directly to cash realization."

While tasked with these widening responsibilities, enterprise CFOs struggle with disparate systems and data. Contracts are governed in CRM, billing happens in ERP, collections are done from standalone solutions, and revenue recognition is managed in separate accounting tools and spreadsheets. This fragmentation results in revenue leakage, audit risk, delayed cash realization, and working capital inefficiency.

The acquisition of AiVidens will expand the RecVue RevOS platform into a fully unified, AI-powered revenue-to-cash operating model. RevOS can connect contract governance, monetization and billing, receivables and collections, revenue compliance, and third-party revenue sharing within a single, intelligent system. By integrating AI-driven receivables management and predictive payment intelligence, RecVue will seamlessly link commercial activity to financial outcomes accelerating cash realization, improving liquidity visibility, and transforming monetization into predictable cash performance.

"Enterprises face increasing complexity across billing, revenue recognition, and cash management," said Nair. "One of the critical challenges is turning complex revenue models into predictable liquidity. This acquisition strengthens our ability to help finance teams manage receivables with greater productivity, accelerate cash conversion, reduce bad debt exposure, optimize working capital, and deploy organizational resources more efficiently."

"This marks a significant step forward in redefining how enterprises manage liquidity," said Edouard Beauvois, Co-founder, AiVidens. "Customers leveraging our AI-driven receivables intelligence achieve, on average, a five-day reduction in DSO and a 20% improvement in collections efficiency. Integrated into RecVue RevOS, this capability transforms reactive collections into predictive cash performance at enterprise scale."

With the acquisition, the AiVidens receivables management solution will be available as a part of RecVue RevOS. The AiVidens team will join RecVue, and RecVue will maintain a new EMEA sales office in Brussels, Belgium.

Learn more in the webinar Revenue to Cash: Predictive Liquidity for Enterprise CFOs on April 2.

About RecVue

RecVue is the AI Revenue Operating System (RevOS) purpose-built to power modern monetization models. Designed for today's most complex revenue environments, RecVue unifies billing, revenue recognition, and partner compensation models into a single, AI-powered platform. With native support for usage-based, recurring, milestone, and multi-party monetization models, RecVue automates and scales the entire revenue lifecycle-from quote to cash to close-without reengineering the tech stack. RecVue integrates seamlessly with ERP and CRM systems and delivers intelligent workflows that eliminate revenue leakage, accelerate billing cycles, and ensure compliance. RecVue is used by 200+ legal entities in over 50 countries, and leading brands like Hertz, World Wide Technology, ACI Worldwide, Textainer, Landstar, and Crown Castle. Learn more: www.recvue.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260318543653/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Kimberly Doyle

press@recvue.com