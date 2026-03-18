Strategic US-EU alliance combines high-yield mAb production with industrial-scale exosome loading to eliminate the need for biologics by injection

The Tiny Cargo Company ("Tiny Cargo") and Bio-Sourcing SA ('Bio-Sourcing') today announced a strategic partnership to develop an innovative oral delivery platform for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). The collaboration utilizes goat-milk extracellular vesicles (EVs), specifically exosomes, to create a new class of shelf-stable, patient-friendly biologics.

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The collaboration unites two proprietary technological breakthroughs:

Tiny Cargo's world-first, cGMP-compliant industrial platform built to isolate, purify, and load milk-derived exosomes with complex therapeutic payloads.

Bio-Sourcing's large-scale platform for producing high-potency mAbs and EVs directly in goat milk offers major cost savings and scalability benefits compared to traditional bioreactors.

While monoclonal antibodies are essential to modern medicine, their vulnerability to gastrointestinal breakdown has historically required delivery via injection or infusion. Milk-derived exosomes are evolutionarily designed to withstand the gut environment and transport molecular cargo into the bloodstream. By incorporating Bio-Sourcing-derived antibodies into these natural nanovesicles, the partners aim to eliminate the "needle barrier" altogether.

"By pairing Bio-Sourcing's high-yield, sustainable production with Tiny Cargo's sophisticated isolation and loading capabilities, we are positioned to unlock the 'holy grail' of biologics: true oral delivery," said Bertrand Mérot, Founder and CEO of Bio-Sourcing SA. "This alliance not only advances our technical roadmap but strengthens our footprint in the U.S. market through a powerful transatlantic synergy."

Bio-Sourcing's platform uses a specific goat breed to produce mAbs at a lower cost than traditional methods. At the same time, Tiny Cargo's unique purification techniques ensure these therapies meet pharmaceutical-grade standards for clinical use.

"Milk-derived exosomes are among the most resilient delivery systems in nature," said Alan Gourdie, CEO of The Tiny Cargo Company. "The ability to source both the antibody and the delivery vehicle from the same biological starting point is a rare and powerful advantage. For the hundreds of millions of patients currently reliant on injectable mAbs, transitioning to an oral format would fundamentally transform how biologics are prescribed, distributed, and accessed globally."

The joint venture will initially focus on assessing therapeutic applications and oral bioavailability. Currently, there are no FDA or EMA-approved oral mAbs, making this alliance a leader in pharmaceutical innovation.

About The Tiny Cargo Company

The Tiny Cargo Company, headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia, USA, is a biotechnology company pioneering the industrial-scale production of highly purified milk-derived exosomes. The company has developed proprietary technologies for isolating, purifying and loading exosomes with therapeutic and cosmetic cargoes, enabling applications across pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and advanced skincare.

Tiny Cargo's world-first cGMP-ready manufacturing platform enables scalable production of exosome-based delivery systems for peptides, monoclonal antibodies, expression constructs and other biologics. The company's platform is designed to integrate with multiple biologic production systems, allowing therapeutic molecules from diverse sources to be paired with milk-derived exosomes for advanced delivery applications.

Tiny Cargo is welcoming contacts and partnership enquiries via LinkedIn.

www.tinycargo.com

About Bio-Sourcing

Bio-Sourcing is developing a sustainable, scalable platform to produce biotherapeutics, including monoclonal antibodies in the milk comprising EVs of a particular breed of goats, creating industrial volumes at a drastically lower cost and capital expenditure versus conventional cell-bioreactor systems. The platform supports both injectable and oral delivery formats. Building on the leadership of two international consortia, Bio-Sourcing has twice been recognized by the European Union with competitive Eurostars funding; in 2024 it led a consortium to develop an oral adalimumab, and in 2026 alongside an EU partner, it was granted funding to advance an oral anti-HER2 trastuzumab-reinforcing its position at the forefront of the oral delivery of mAbs.

Bio-Sourcing will be attending the Bio Europe Spring Conference and LSX in Lisbon, Portugal, on March 25 and 26, 2026, and is welcoming contacts via LinkedIn.

www.bio-sourcing.com| Bio-Sourcing One pager Trastuzumab (Eurostars 2026) |Nature research

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Contacts:

Keith Bowermaster, Mighty Spark Communications

k.bowermaster@mightysparkcommunications.com