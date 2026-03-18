Deskpro has deployed its help desk platform on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, extending access to AI-powered support for organizations that need to meet strict EU data residency and sovereignty requirements

Today, Deskpro, provider of the secure AI-powered help desk platform, announced that it is a partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, a new, independent cloud for Europe that is backed by strong technical controls, sovereign assurances, and legal protections designed to meet the needs of European governments and enterprises.

Becoming an AWS European Sovereign Cloud partner strengthens Deskpro's ability to support customers deploying environments within the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, and reinforces its commitment to supporting organizations for which data residency, governance, and regulatory alignment are non-negotiable.

"European organizations face growing complexity around data sovereignty and regulatory compliance," said Brad Murdoch, CEO of Deskpro. "By becoming an AWS European Sovereign Cloud partner, we're ensuring our customers can access the most advanced help desk technology while maintaining full control over their data and meeting the stringent requirements of EU regulations."

As an AWS European Sovereign Cloud partner, Deskpro now supports organizations deploying its platform within the fully featured, independently operated sovereign cloud launched by AWS. Deploying on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud enables Deskpro to offer its advanced help desk capabilities with additional choice to meet the most stringent sovereignty requirements without compromising on the full power of AWS. Deskpro customers can now benefit from:

EU Data Residency Assurance: The AWS European Sovereign Cloud infrastructure is entirely located within the EU and operated by EU residents. It is physically and logically separate from other AWS Regions, and has no critical dependencies on non-EU infrastructure.

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud infrastructure is entirely located within the EU and operated by EU residents. It is physically and logically separate from other AWS Regions, and has no critical dependencies on non-EU infrastructure. Support for Highly Regulated Sectors : Public sector organizations and companies in healthcare, finance, and critical infrastructure that require additional sovereignty controls can now take advantage of AI-powered help desk capabilities.

: Public sector organizations and companies in healthcare, finance, and critical infrastructure that require additional sovereignty controls can now take advantage of AI-powered help desk capabilities. Reduced Compliance Complexity: Customers who need to store data in a specific geographic location to meet data residency requirements or run latency-sensitive applications can also choose to run their workloads in AWS Local Zones, which are parented to an AWS Region and help bring AWS infrastructure closer to end-users and business centers.

Customers who need to store data in a specific geographic location to meet data residency requirements or run latency-sensitive applications can also choose to run their workloads in AWS Local Zones, which are parented to an AWS Region and help bring AWS infrastructure closer to end-users and business centers. Future-Ready Deployment Options: Customers gain flexibility in how they deploy Deskpro with support for maintaining the highest standards of security, compliance, and control over their support infrastructure.

Deskpro's help desk platform supports customer and employee interactions across every channel, powered by each company's AI of choice, with comprehensive security, compliance, and data privacy options. Trusted by organizations across private and public sectors, including aerospace and defense, healthcare, financial services, government, high tech and more, Deskpro combines powerful AI capabilities with flexible deployment models to meet the most stringent regulatory and sovereignty requirements.

Deskpro Cloud and Deskpro Private are generally available in AWS Marketplace. Visit Deskpro to start a free trial, explore purchasing options, and see how the platform can improve support operations while maximizing AWS investments.

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About Deskpro

Deskpro is the developer of AI-driven help desk software that empowers organizations worldwide to deliver exceptional customer and employee experiences that translate directly into tangible ROI, through improved customer and agent retention. Deskpro is the only help desk platform with enterprise-grade security, compliance, and data privacy, enabling all organizations to adopt and deploy AI, even in the most regulated industries and sovereign environments. Deskpro is available as a cloud service, and can also be deployed in VPCs, on-premise, private clouds, and sovereign clouds. Trusted by leading enterprises worldwide in banking, technology, financial services, healthcare systems, aerospace and defense, as well as government agencies, Deskpro is led by experts in enterprise software, customer experience, and customer support. Learn more at deskpro.com.

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Stephanie Floyd

Bhava Communications for Deskpro

deskpro@bhavacom.com