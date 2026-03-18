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WKN: A2JNF4 | ISIN: NL0012969182 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N8
Tradegate
18.03.26 | 13:59
896,70 Euro
-1,57 % -14,30
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EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
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896,70896,9014:15
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PR Newswire
18.03.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Globant and Adyen Establish Global Partnership to Accelerate Merchant Payment Integrations and Time to Revenue

  • Globant and Adyen have formed a global strategic partnership, formalizing Globant's role as a lead integration partner for Adyen's payments platform
  • The collaboration will accelerate merchant onboarding, streamline integrations, and support continuous innovation

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company that helps organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future, today announced a new partnership with Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses. Through this partnership, Globant will serve as a strategic integration partner for Adyen, helping clients accelerate onboarding, streamline payment system integrations, and expand their payment capabilities across global markets.

Previously, Globant supported Adyen integrations on a project-by-project basis. This partnership formalizes that role and expands it across product upgrades, new payment implementations, and geographic expansions.

Merchant Benefits

Through the partnership, merchants can expect:

  • Faster payment system integrations
  • Shorter time to revenue
  • Streamlined global payment expansion
  • Ongoing access to product upgrades
  • A shared services model designed to support continuous innovation

The partnership is particularly relevant for retail, financial services, media and entertainment, sports, and hospitality organizations, where scalable, seamless payment infrastructure and embedded financial services are critical to growth.

"Many merchants face challenges around speed to delivery, system modernization, and scaling their payment infrastructure," said Nicolás Kaplun, CEO of the Financial Services AI Studio at Globant. "By combining Adyen's robust global payments platform with Globant's deep expertise in digital transformation and systems integration, we are helping our clients move faster, from implementation to revenue generation."

"Our partnership with Globant allows merchants to leverage a trusted integration partner to fully unlock the value of Adyen's platform," said Nadia Qureshi VP, Global Head of Commercial Partnerships at Adyen. "Together, we can help businesses modernize their payments infrastructure more efficiently and scale with confidence."

The collaboration was motivated by Globant and Adyen's shared strategic positioning as enterprise-focused organizations with strong global footprints, each committed to accelerating cross-border commerce through sophisticated integrations and scalable, end-to-end technology solutions. Globant's prior experience supporting Adyen-related implementations for enterprise clients established a strong foundation for the partnership.

Globant's partnership with Adyen will be primarily anchored within its Financial Services AI Studio, which brings together deep payments expertise, AI-driven platforms, and industry-specific accelerators to help financial institutions modernize and scale their digital capabilities. Through this Studio, Globant enables clients to optimize payment ecosystems, enhance transaction intelligence, and deliver secure, seamless commerce experiences across global markets. For more information, visit https://www.globant.com/studio/financial-services.

About Globant

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers love. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

  • We have more than 28,700 employees and are present in over 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like FIFA, Google, Riot Games, and Santander, among others.
  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in Experience Design Services (2025), and previously recognized as a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) by IDC MarketScape.
  • We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
  • We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.
  • We are global partners of Open AI, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity bringing world-class technology together to accelerate innovation across industries.

Contact: pr@globant.com

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For more information, visit www.globant.com.

About Adyen

Adyen (ADYEN:AMS) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.

The cooperation with Globant as described in this partner update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new partners over the years.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/globant-and-adyen-establish-global-partnership-to-accelerate-merchant-payment-integrations-and-time-to-revenue-302716425.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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