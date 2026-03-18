Company secures renewed BBB certification in the U.S. with 'A+' rating, fulfilling rigorous standards for trust and integrity.

Customer reviews on the platform rank eDreams #1 in the US sector, with scores +83% higher than the nearest competitor and triple the sector average.

eDreams ODIGEO (the "Company" or "eDO") (BME: EDR) (OTC: EDDRF), the world's leading travel subscription company and parent company of US travel brand eDreams.net, today announced that it has been accredited once again by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) in the United States, securing the organization's highest available rating of 'A+'.

The Better Business Bureau is a non-profit authority on trust in the North American marketplace. Its accreditation is a coveted distinction that signals a business meets high ethical and service standards. By earning this status for a second consecutive year, eDreams ODIGEO has undergone a rigorous third-party evaluation that verifies its adherence to the BBB's principles of trust, which include honesty, transparency, responsiveness, and integrity.

Beyond meeting the BBB's strict standards for accreditation, eDreams has established a lead in customer satisfaction. Customer review rating data hosted on the BBB's platform confirms that eDreams is currently the highest-rated major online travel agent in the United States. The Company's ratings are 83% higher than its closest competitor in the category and nearly triple the sector average.

Rod Davis, CEO of Better Business Bureau Southeast Florida and the Caribbean, commented: "Trust is the most critical currency in the modern marketplace. eDreams' improved performance demonstrates a commitment to everything BBB promotes. We are pleased to renew their Accredited Business status, certifying that they continue to meet our rigorous standards in the US market."

Dana Dunne, Chief Executive Officer at eDreams ODIGEO, said: "We are proud to be redefining the travel experience for US travelers as the world's first travel subscription platform. We are building deeper connections with our customers, using our proprietary AI to deliver personalised, seamless journeys. This renewed accreditation confirms that our unique approach is resonating with travelers and setting a new standard for trust and quality in the industry. We will continue to work hard to deliver the best possible service to our customers in the US and beyond."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260318406068/en/

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