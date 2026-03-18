Odessa, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - 360 Degree Construction, recent winner of the 2025 MRT Reader's Choice Best Remodeler award, has officially introduced a redesigned logo, updated branding, and a newly launched website. This update marks a key milestone in the company's development, aligning its visual identity with continued growth and reinforcing its commitment to clear communication, project transparency, and accessibility; core priorities for today's remodeling clients.

With growing recognition in the West Texas market, 360 Degree Construction recognized the need to present a more consistent, modern identity that reflects its expanding role in the remodeling industry. The rebrand is part of a broader initiative to support the company's evolution as it takes on larger and more complex residential remodeling projects across Odessa, Midland, and surrounding areas.

Internally, the branding update reflects a consolidation of the company's values and vision. The refreshed logo and visual system were developed to ensure a consistent brand presentation and establish a clear, recognizable presence both online and in the field. This clarity supports the company's goal of maintaining trust with clients, many of whom value consistent updates, responsive communication, and hands-on project involvement.

The new website was designed to enhance the overall client experience. Visitors can now review completed projects, request consultations, and learn more about the company's approach, all through a user-friendly, mobile-optimized platform. As more homeowners begin their contractor search online, the site plays a key role in providing accessible information and setting expectations from the start.

"Our clients are always our first priority, and the new website is a direct investment in their experience. We designed it to be user-friendly, providing easy access to project reviews, consultation requests, and a clear understanding of our hands-on approach. The goal is to set clear expectations and build trust from the very start, supporting our mission to be the most dependable and accessible remodeler in Odessa and Midland," says owner David Campbell.

The rebrand also helps communicate how the remodeling company serving Odessa and Midland operates: providing comprehensive remodeling services while managing every phase of construction in-house. With clear messaging and a streamlined digital presence, the company can more effectively demonstrate its ability to manage full-scope projects while remaining accessible and engaged throughout.

Looking ahead, the brand update supports 360 Degree Construction's long-term strategy to modernize its operations while maintaining its established standards. While the logo and website are new, the company's core principles remain unchanged: dependable service, responsive communication, and quality workmanship.

About 360 Degree Construction:

360 Degree Construction is a residential remodeling contractor serving Odessa, Midland, and the surrounding areas of West Texas. The company offers full-service renovations, including kitchen, bathroom, and whole-home remodeling. Known for its hands-on project management and design-forward approach, 360 Degree Construction manages every phase of a project in-house, with a focus on reliability, coordination, and client satisfaction.

Media Contact





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/288985_figure1.png

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288985

Source: GetFeatured