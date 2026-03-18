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PR Newswire
18.03.2026 14:18 Uhr
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SANY Group: SANY and OCHA Sign Partnership Agreement at HNPW 2026

BEIJING, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2026 Humanitarian Networks and Partnerships Week (HNPW), SANY Foundation and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) , formalizing a cooperation framework covering disaster preparedness, emergency response, and early recovery for people in crisis worldwide. The agreement was signed by Edem Wosornu, Director of the Crisis Response Division at OCHA, and Dr. Olivier Huang, Chairman of SANY France. It makes SANY Foundation the first Chinese corporate foundation to formalize a partnership agreement with OCHA.

During HNPW 2026, SANY Foundation was also invited to participate in two sessions hosted by the Connecting Business initiative (CBI), focusing on mechanisms for private-sector engagement in humanitarian action.

On March 10, SANY Foundation joined the CBI Welcome Breakfast as a theme partner alongside organizations including Visa, Microsoft, and UPS, and led a discussion session on early recovery and reconstruction. Danxi Shen, Secretary General of SANY Foundation, shared insights from SANY's disaster response experiences in earthquakes in Turkey and Myanmar, as well as flood relief operations in Indonesia and the United States, highlighting the role of construction machinery in conducting search and rescue, clearing debris, opening roads, and restoring access to affected communities.

On March 11, CBI hosted a panel discussion on the role of corporate philanthropy in global humanitarian action, bringing together representatives from foundations, companies, and non-governmental organizations. SANY Foundation shared its response to the 2025 floods in Sumatra, where it collaborated with Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) and KADIN to deploy 13 units of heavy equipment for more than two weeks, helping reopen multiple emergency access routes. Danxi noted that the private sector's equipment, networks, and resources make it a critical force in global crisis response when mobilized through collaboration.

Following the discussion, SANY Foundation and OCHA held the MoU signing ceremony, committing to integrating SANY's industrial expertise, technological innovation, and global network into international humanitarian response. Kareem Elbayar, CBI Programme Coordinator, emphasized that governments, businesses, and civil society must work together to address global disasters and safeguard communities effectively.

The agreement represents a key step in SANY's broader effort to advance the Global Machinery Relief Alliance, pooling equipment, technology, and global networks to support coordinated humanitarian response, in pursuit of a world where no community faces disaster alone, demonstrating SANY's resolve to leverage innovation and industrial expertise for the greater good.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sany-and-ocha-sign-partnership-agreement-at-hnpw-2026-302717470.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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