Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Record Resources (TSXV: REC), which owns three strategically located natural hydrogen properties in Ontario, plans to further assess the company's options to non-dilutively unlock value for its shareholders in order to capitalize on the AI-driven demand for natural hydrogen as a key power source for the industry.

The driving factor for Record's natural hydrogen proprieties is the emerging, critical, high-efficiency requirement to supply 24/7 baseload power for the surging energy demands of AI (Artificial Intelligence) data centers, as power consumption is projected to more than double by 2030 to roughly 945 terawatt-hours (TWh). This is quadruple the current power draw, necessitating a rapid shift from traditional grid reliance to independent power solutions, according to IEA reports.

Lorrain-Bucke Natural Hydrogen Property

Record's Lorrain-Bucke natural hydrogen property is located at Lake Temiskaming, Ontario and is 100 percent owned by the company. Lorrain-Bucke is adjacent to Quebec Innovative Materials Corporation's (QIMC.CN; over CDN $240 million market capitalization) hydrogen discovery. The Lorrain-Bucke property is strategically located between major rift faults in the Lake Temiskaming Graben structure, a tectonic feature recognized for its potential to host deep mantle-derived volatile-rich sources, including hydrogen. Hydrogen anomalies were identified at Lorraine-bucke by QIMC and Marc Richer-Lafleche of Quebec's Institut National de Recherche Scientifique (INRS) during the winter of 2025.

Paradis Bay Natural Hydrogen Property

The Paradis Bay 27 claims are located five kilometres west of the town of Ville Marie, Quebec, near the claims held by QIMC and border the town of Paradis Bay, Ontario. The claims are located along the eastward dipping Lake Timiskaming West Shore Fault system. In this area the sedimentary and volcanic formations dip westward and potentially create structural and hydrological conditions that can trap the accumulation of gases that contain hydrogen. The discovery of natural hydrogen gas seeps in the Lake Timiskaming area located on the border of Ontario and Quebec. Lake Timiskaming is located on the eastern boundary of a rift zone approximately 50 kilometres wide bounded by a series of northwest-southeast trending faults.

Beauchamp Natural Hydrogen Property

The Beauchamp natural hydrogen property, consisting of 300 claims, is situated on a broad northwesterly-trending Lake Timiskaming Rift zone, split by the Cross Lake Fault and extending northward to touch the western margin of the Lake Timiskaming Westshore fault. Exploration for hydrogen-bearing gas pools have yet to be undertaken on the Beauchamp property. Temiskaming rift faults and earlier crustal faults controlling the emplacement of Nipissing intrusions certainly extend deep into the crust below cover Proterozoic and Paleozoic sediments to tap hydrologic fluid flow in the Archean basement rocks and even magma pools in the upper mantle - conditions very favorable for generating hydrogen gas. The presence of broad shallow-dipping low conductive areas at deeper levels may reflect more a highly conducting sedimentary layer but these responses may also indicate a layer containing a trapped hydorgenic gas pool. Both faults extend to the southeast. The Lake Timiskaming Westshore (LTW) fault enters Lake Timiskaming at New Liskeard and runs along the west shore of Lake Timiskaming; the Cross Lake fault parallels the LTW fault to cut the northwest corner of Record Resources Paradis Bay property and extends into Lake Timiskaming.

Given Record has no value in its current market capitalization for the three hydrogen properties outlined above, the company plans to assess ways to unlock value for shareholders on these assets while moving forward with its fully carried 2026 business plan in Gabon, Africa, following the significant acquisition of the Ngulu oil and gas block (See company's September 12, 2025 news release).

Corporate AGM Update:

Record is also pleased to announce the election of six directors at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on February 27, 2026. The newly elected board consists of Bill Torr and Robin Sutherland, Dr. Paul Craig, Nathalie Kavanagh, Michael Judson, and David Johnson. Mr. Johnson had resigned earlier to make room for Bill Torr and was re-elected to the board at the AGM.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes", an or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would" , "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: approval of the Private Placement and obtaining a full revocation order. This forward-looking information reflects the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company and on assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the market acceptance of the Private Placement; the ability of the Company to obtain a full revocation order and the receipt of all required approvals in connection with the foregoing. Forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market price for securities; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder, court or regulatory approvals. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Record Resources Inc.