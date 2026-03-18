XBP Global Holdings, Inc.: XBP Global Pioneers Secure, On-Site Agentic AI for Next-Generation Healthcare Automation for Major French Health Insurance Institution

PARIS, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Global Holdings, Inc. ("XBP Global" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: XBP), a workflow automation leader that leverages decades of industry experience, a global footprint, and agentic AI to rethink business process automation and digital transformation, today announced that it has secured a €1 million plus contract to deploy a next-generation Agentic AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) platform for a leading healthcare insurance provider in France. The engagement will introduce agentic AI workflows designed to automate complex, manual processes by interpreting and acting on unstructured data, improving classification, routing, and data extraction for complex healthcare documentation and case management.

Through this engagement, XBP Global will expand the client's existing highly manual environment with a new AI-enabled platform designed to interpret, classify, and extract data from incoming information streams, shifting from static document handling to dynamic, intelligent workflow execution.

A key differentiator of the solution is its secure and scalable on-site deployment model of an LLM (Large Language Model), which allows sensitive healthcare and personal data to remain within the client's controlled environment while benefiting from advanced AI capabilities and simultaneously cutting down on token based charging models which can quickly escalate out of control. This approach enables organizations to move beyond isolated automation use cases and confidently expand AI adoption across mission-critical workflows, particularly in highly regulated environments where control, security, and cost predictability are essential.

The platform is designed to integrate multiple AI technologies within a secure infrastructure, ensuring that highly regulated public-sector institutions can adopt automation while maintaining strict data governance standards and budget control. The current engagement is structured as an initial phase, with the potential to expand into a significantly broader transformation program as outcomes are validated, reflecting a growing demand for scalable, enterprise-wide adoption of Agentic AI.

"Organizations today are looking beyond traditional automation toward intelligent systems that can interpret information, adapt to complex processes, and operate securely within regulated environments," said Vitalie Robu, President, XBP Europe. "By combining our expertise in unstructured data processing with emerging Agentic AI capabilities, we are helping institutions unlock greater efficiency and deliver better outcomes in highly manual operations."

The engagement represents an important step in expanding the use of advanced AI in healthcare administration and aligns closely with XBP Global's broader strategy to deliver secure, enterprise-scale Agentic AI Powered Intelligent Document Processing solutions to organizations managing complex information flows.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements include financial forecasts, projections, and other statements about future operations, financial position, business strategy, market opportunities, and trends. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," or similar expressions. This press release includes forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as projected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and certain non-recurring items, while Net Debt is total debt minus cash and cash equivalents. The Company cannot reconcile these measures to their most comparable GAAP metrics - net income and total debt - without unreasonable effort, due to challenges in forecasting future interest, taxes, depreciation, and non-recurring items. These measures are provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered substitutes for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that are inherently uncertain and subject to risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to the acquisition, including the inability to realize anticipated benefits, disruptions to operations, and costs associated with the transaction; (2) legal proceedings; (3) failure to meet Nasdaq listing standards; (4) competition and market conditions; (5) economic, geopolitical, and regulatory changes; (6) challenges in retaining clients, employees, and suppliers; and (7) other risks detailed in XBP Europe's filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" section of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2025, filed on March 19, 2025, and the proxy statement for the 2025 annual meeting. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. XBP Global undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. There is no assurance that XBP Global or its subsidiaries will achieve the results projected in these statements.

About XBP Global

XBP Global is a multinational technology and services company powering intelligent workflows for organizations worldwide. With a presence in 20 countries and approximately 11,000 employees, XBP Global partners with over 2,500 clients, including many of the Fortune 100, to orchestrate mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation.

Our proprietary platforms, agentic AI-driven automation, and deep domain expertise across industries and the public and private sectors enable our clients to entrust us with their most impactful digital transformations and workflows. By combining innovation with execution excellence, XBP Global helps businesses reimagine how they work, transact, and unlock value.

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