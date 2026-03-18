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PR Newswire
18.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
244 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cenevo's Labguru Drives Digital Lab Transformation for Pace Life Sciences

LONDON and MINNEAPOLIS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cenevo's Labguru platform is delivering a comprehensive solution to centralize documentation processes at Pace Life Sciences, a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and full-service good manufacturing practice (GMP) analytical laboratory service provider.

Labguru is an all-in-one cloud-based laboratory data management research-to-production platform, combining an electronic lab notebook (ELN), inventory management, registration, laboratory information management system (LIMS) and AI-based informatics tools. Scientists utilize Labguru to plan, document, track, streamline, automate and share their scientific research.

Labguru's flexible, tailored solution for Pace Life Sciences incorporates key modules, including an ELN, inventory, equipment, storage, workflow editor and dashboards to enable their team to streamline workflows, enhance compliance, and scale efficiently across operations.

"We needed a system that will grow with us and accommodate our unique workflows and better serve our clients." said Cynthia Hansen, IT Program Director at Pace Life Sciences. "Labguru makes that possible, and the team is collaborative and committed to finding solutions that meet those needs. They don't just provide a tool; they partner with us to improve our workflows."

The addition of these digital workflows eliminates manual data entry, improves inventory visibility, and give scientists more time to focus on critical work and client deadlines. Integrated instruments, standardized data capture, and secure remote access strengthen data integrity, compliance and collaboration across Pace while eliminating paper-based processes.

Adam Michel, Senior ELN Specialist at Pace Life Sciences, added: "Labguru is highly flexible and configurable, allowing us to build a system tailored specifically to our workflows and processes."

Pace plans to expand its use of Labguru across its network to support ongoing growth. The platform has already been implemented across four GMP analytical services laboratories, with additional rollouts underway.

The close collaboration between Pace and Labguru ensures consistent alignment with operational and regulatory requirements. "We are proud to support Pace in scaling its laboratory and manufacturing services with a flexible, future-ready AI-enabled platform," said Gal Hasse, VP Product Labguru at Cenevo.

About Pace Life Sciences

Pace Life Sciences provides a full suite of contract CMC development, clinical trials materials manufacturing, regulatory compliance, consulting, and facility support services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and gene therapy industries. Our network of CDMO sites consists of GMP analytical testing laboratories and manufacturing support service centers. Our experienced, highly trained industry experts and our investment in state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities emphasize our commitment to efficiently advancing client programs through the clinic to commercialization. We are dedicated to delivering the best and most reliable services with positive customer experiences across all channels of our business. https://www.pacelabs.com/life-sciences/

About Cenevo

Cenevo specializes in lab management systems, automation, orchestration, data management and AI technology for life sciences. We are trusted by scientists, companies, and research institutions worldwide, from small biotech to global pharma, with over 950 customers - including 8 out of the top 10 pharmas - and 45,000+ scientist users worldwide. Our team of more than 200 provides customers with global support from our offices in the UK, US, Israel, and Poland.

We enable connected labs that are automated, data-centric and AI enabled. Cenevo brings together Mosaic's sample-centric lab operations with Labguru's experimental-centric inventory, registration, ELN, and LIMS technology. We empower scientists to do more science to deliver faster reproducible results at a lower cost. www.cenevo.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741003/Cenevo_Logo.jpg

Media Contact
Amy Kenigsberg
K2 Global Communications
amy@k2-gc.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cenevos-labguru-drives-digital-lab-transformation-for-pace-life-sciences-302717222.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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