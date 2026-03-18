American Case Management Association: Global Health Leaders to Convene in London for Inaugural International Case Management Conference

London, United Kingdom, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health system and health plan leaders from around the world will gather in London this September for the Inaugural International Case Management Conference, a first-of-its-kind global event focused on shaping the future of case management. The two-day event will take place at the Pullman London St. Pancras and will bring together leaders from health systems, health plans, physician advisor programmes, and innovation ecosystems for an unprecedented international exchange of ideas.

As healthcare challenges grow increasingly complex, the conference will serve as a collaborative forum for exploring new approaches to case management, care coordination, utilisation management, physician leadership, and population health. The conference also aligns with the global momentum towards achieving the goals outlined in England's 2035 Ten-Year Health Vision, emphasising innovation, sustainability, and patient-centred outcomes.

The conference will focus on two central questions: What does the future of healthcare look like, and how do we build it together?

Attendees will gain a global perspective on emerging care delivery models while engaging with senior leaders who are driving reform and innovation across diverse healthcare systems. Through strategic discussions and collaborative dialogue, participants will explore forward-looking solutions designed to improve performance, strengthen care coordination, and enhance outcomes for patients and populations.

Participants can expect:

Global perspectives from international leaders shaping case management and care delivery across diverse systems and payment models

Strategic insights into case management, utilisation management, physician leadership, and population health

Collaborative dialogue with senior decision-makers advancing healthcare reform and innovation

Actionable strategies to improve performance, sustainability, and patient-centred outcomes within their organisations

Inspiring Opening Keynote

The conference will open with an inspiring keynote presentation, A Personal Story: It Takes a Team, delivered by Anthony Bennett. Through his story, Bennett highlights the critical role of multidisciplinary healthcare teams, the resilience of patients and families, and the power of hope in overcoming adversity.

Featured Educational Sessions

The summit will feature expert-led sessions addressing key issues shaping the future of care management, including Value-Based Health Care and Case Management: Delivering Better Outcomes, with speaker Riikka-Leena Leskelä, DSc, MSc, Research Director and Senior Partner, Nordic Healthcare Group; Adjunct Professor, University of Helsinki.

Other notable sessions include Addressing Patients' Behavioural Health and Psychosocial Needs, with speaker Dr Rajeev Dhar, MBBS, MRCPsych, FRSA, Barrister, MBA, Consultant Psychiatrist, Cromwell Hospital, and Arranging Patient-Centric Support and Care in the Community, with speaker Lindsey Darley, Programme Director, Unplanned Care, Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust.



Partnering Organisations



The conference is presented through a partnership between the American Case Management Association (ACMA) and the Association of Physician Leadership in Care Management (APLCM), two leading organisations dedicated to advancing care management and physician leadership in healthcare. Together, ACMA and APLCM support thousands of healthcare professionals across health systems and health plans by promoting best practices in case management, care coordination, and utilisation management. Through education, collaboration, and advocacy, both organisations work to improve patient outcomes and strengthen the effectiveness of healthcare delivery systems worldwide.

Event Details

International Case Management Conference

17-18 September 2026

Pullman London St. Pancras

London, United Kingdom

The International Case Management Conference is designed for senior healthcare leaders seeking global perspectives and practical strategies to advance care management and improve outcomes for patients and populations.

For more information about the conference and registration details, visit smartcareconference.com.

About the American Case Management Association?

Founded in 1999, the American Case Management Association (ACMA) is a national, non-profit, professional membership association that strives to provide resources, solutions, and support for Case Management and Transitions of Care professionals. ACMA is comprised of more than 30,000 members and 50,000 educational subscribers, including nurses, social workers, physicians, and other professionals affiliated with case management. Through a variety of educational conferences and networking events at both the state and national level, ACMA provides its members with numerous opportunities to develop their skills, grow in their profession, and learn from the experiences and practices of fellow members.

About the Association for Physician Advisors and Physician Leaders in Care Management and Transitions of Care

APLCM is a nonprofit association with the support of the American Case Management Association (ACMA), resources, and member benefits. APLCM's Board develops and directs activities to benefit the physician care management community, the physician members of ACMA, and ultimately, patients and families. ACMA and APLCM respect multidisciplinary collaboration to define and support the practice.

Veronica Matthews American Case Management Association 501-907-2262 vmatthews@acmaweb.org