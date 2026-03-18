Liberty Global Ltd.: Liberty Blume Appoints New CEO to Lead Next Stage of Expansion

LONDON, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Global's (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB, and LBTYK) tech-enabled back-office solutions provider, Liberty Blume, has announced the appointment of Ian Larkin as Chief Executive Officer to lead the next phase of the company's growth.

Larkin brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across consultancy, financial services, technology, and global operations. He most recently served as CEO of TopSource Worldwide, a global provider of employment solutions.

Liberty Blume was launched by Liberty Global at the end of 2024 and offers a range of outsourced back-office functions to improve business efficiency. It forms a key part of Liberty Growth, which invests in scalable businesses across the technology, media, sports, infrastructure and services sectors.

For two decades, Liberty Blume specialists have been the driving force behind some of Liberty Global's most complex and high-stakes projects across its operating companies and joint ventures in Europe and around the globe. Its services strengthen enterprises' back-office systems across areas such as procurement, finance, insurance and more.

Since its launch, it has grown to deliver 2025 annual revenues of more than £100 million [1] and employs more than 900 people across sites in the UK, Ireland and The Netherlands, with Larkin assuming responsibility for the next stage of its expansion.

He previously held senior roles at Lloyds Bank, Virgin Money and Trussle, and assumes the role from Liberty Global's Chief Financial Officer, Charlie Bracken, who has been acting CEO of the business since its launch.

Ian Larkin, incoming Chief Executive Officer, Liberty Blume said: "I couldn't be more excited to be joining the team at Liberty Blume. Throughout the hiring process, I've been blown away by the expertise of the people I have met, the progress they have made on leveraging the latest AI technologies for the benefit of their clients, and the long-term commitment of Liberty Global. I look forward to bringing all of this to bear in helping more CFOs deliver transformational improvement for their organisations."

Charlie Bracken, Chief Financial Officer, Liberty Global said: "Liberty Blume has now reached the stage on its journey where it requires a full-time CEO. Ian has decades of experience in tech-enabled businesses where he has shown his ability to scale companies, deliver complex transformation, and build high performing teams. We are delighted to have Ian join us and look forward to welcoming him to the Liberty family."

Ian Larkin will assume the CEO role at Liberty Blume on April 13, 2026.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with respect to business strategies, future growth prospects; valuation expectations and other information and statements that are not historical fact. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include events that are outside of Liberty Blume's control. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Liberty Blume expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

ABOUT LIBERTY BLUME

Liberty Blume, wholly owned by Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK), delivers high-impact, tech-enabled services to some of the world's best-known brands. These services include business solutions, which increase operational efficiency, enable scale and deliver results; technology-enabled procurement solutions which maximise value from third-party spend, leveraging scale, talent and insight; financial solutions, including flexible and strategic working capital, lending and insurance solutions that optimize value and financial management.

Already generating over £100 million of annual revenue[1], Liberty Blume employs 900 people across seven locations in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands. By reinvesting its profits back into its business, Blume has ambitions to grow into a business with a $1 billion+ valuation by 2028.

[1] Represents full year 2025 revenues, substantially all of which is derived from Liberty Global's operating companies and joint ventures.

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