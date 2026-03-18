Goodfood Market Corp.: Goodfood Announces Departure of its Chief Financial Officer and Expanded Role for VP of Finance

MONTREAL, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. ("Goodfood" or the "Company") (TSX: FOOD), a leading Canadian online meal solutions company, today announced that Roslane "Ross" Aouameur, Chief Financial Officer, will depart the Company effective April 22, 2026, following the release of its upcoming quarterly earnings.

The Company also announced that Vanessa Hadida, Vice President of Finance, will assume responsibility for the Company's finance organization, including oversight of financial reporting and related finance functions.

Mr. Aouameur will remain with the Company through this period to ensure a smooth transition.

"On behalf of the Board, the leadership team and the entire Goodfood team, I want to thank Ross for his contributions during his tenure with Goodfood," said Selim Bassoul, Chief Executive Officer. "He has been an invaluable partner as we continue to evolve the Company's strategy and financial discipline."

"We are also pleased that Vanessa will assume an expanded leadership role within the finance organization. She has played a key role in our financial operations over the years and brings deep knowledge of the business. Her leadership will ensure continuity as we execute the next phase of Goodfood's transformation."

"Goodfood is entering an important period of operational focus and strategic execution. We remain committed to strengthening our financial performance and delivering long-term value for our shareholders," Bassoul concluded.

"I am very grateful for my time at Goodfood and for the opportunity to work alongside such a talented team," said Roslane Aouameur. "I strongly believe in the Company's direction and will remain a firm advocate of Goodfood. I am confident the team will continue to build on what we have accomplished together."

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is Canada's leading digitally native meal solutions brand, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers nationwide to enjoy delicious, sustainable meals at home. Goodfood connects partner farms and suppliers directly to customers' kitchens, reducing food waste and retail overhead. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, with production facilities in Quebec and Alberta, Goodfood is building Canada's most loved millennial food brand.