American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN), Formerly Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF), Announces Corporate Name and Ticker Symbol Change

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) ("American Fusion", "RNWF" or the "Company"), formerly known as Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF), today announced that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has processed the Company's corporate name change and new trading symbol.

The Company's common stock is expected to begin trading under the name American Fusion Inc. and the ticker symbol "AMFN" effective March 19, 2026. The change will be reflected on the FINRA Daily List published on March 18, 2026.

Corporate Development Update

The processing of the Company's name and ticker change represents a major inflection point in the Company's strategic transformation following its merger with Kepler Fusion Technologies and the launch of the American Fusion platform.

The transition to American Fusion Inc. aligns the Company's public market identity with its core operating strategy: the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy systems through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron aneutronic fusion platform as a scalable, infrastructure-grade energy solution designed for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications.

This milestone marks the completion of a critical step in the Company's corporate repositioning and establishes a unified platform for continued execution across technology development, intellectual property expansion, regulatory initiatives, and capital markets strategy.

Richard C. Hawkins, CEO and Chairman, stated, "This is a defining milestone for the Company. With the completion of our name and ticker change, we are now fully aligned with the American Fusion platform and our long-term strategy. Our focus is on advancing Kepler's Texatron technology toward commercial deployment and building a scalable, infrastructure-grade energy platform positioned to address global demand for next-generation power solutions."

"From Kepler's perspective, this milestone is critical," said Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler Fusion Technologies and Director of American Fusion Inc. "With the American Fusion platform now fully established, we are positioned to accelerate the advancement of the Texatron system toward commercial deployment. Our focus is on execution, delivering a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion solution capable of addressing real-world energy demand."

The Company will continue to provide updates as it advances its commercialization initiatives, regulatory objectives, and broader corporate strategy.

For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its Texatron platform, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com and americanfusionenergy.com

About Renewal Fuels, Inc. and American Fusion

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company is operating under the American Fusion brand and has filed a corporate action with FINRA to change its legal name to American Fusion Inc. The Company's strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives.

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy technology company developing the Texatron aneutronic fusion platform. Kepler's technology is designed to support modular, infrastructure-grade deployment for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications. The Company's development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation. Kepler Fusion Technologies operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to technology development and commercialization, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, SEC registration, audit completion, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," and "will" identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to technology development, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, capital availability, audit and SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, litigation matters, and general market and economic conditions. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Corporate Communications