Alchip Technologies Reports Q4 and 2025 FY Financial Results

Taipei, Taiwan, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies reported fourth-quarter performance, with gross margin and net profit exceeding internal expectations. At the same time, the company reported a dip in 2025 revenue, citing limited production; but forecast a return to long-term growth in 2026.

Alchip reported 2025 fourth quarter net income of $48 million, up 8.1 percent over third quarter 2025 net income of $44.3 million. Fourth quarter 2025 revenue was $152.7 million, compared to fourth quarter 2024 revenue of $404.1 million. Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $39.1 million, compared to fourth quarter 2024 operating income of $54.3 million. Earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2025 was NTD18.3, compared to fourth quarter 2024 earnings per share of NTD23.

Fiscal year (FY) 2025 revenue, ending December 31, 2025, totalled $992 million, compared to FY 2024 revenue of $1.6 billion. Operating income for FY 2025 was $161 million, compared to FY 2024 operating income of $202.3 million. FY 2025 net income was $179.4 million, compared to FY 2024 net income of $200.8 million. Earnings per share for FY 2025 was NTD69.2, compared to FY 2024 earnings per share of NTD81.3.

Johnny Shen, Chairman of the Board, CEO and President of Alchip Technologies characterized 2025 as a hiccup, given limited production shipments, and considers it the beginning of a long-term growth for the company, driven by increased 3nm production programs beginning in the second quarter of 2026.

On a geographic basis, North America accounted for 78% 2025 revenue. The Asia Pacific region accounted for 8% of 2025 total revenue. Japan accounted for 8% of 2025 total revenue, with the rest of the world contributing the remaining 6%.

Alchip reaffirmed its position as a leading high-performance computing and AI ASIC company, with these applications accounting for 83% of 2025 revenue, with niche and networking applications accounting for a combined 4% of 2025 revenue. Consumer applications accounted for the remaining 12% of 2025 revenue.

On a process node basis, devices manufactured on 2nm and 3nm process technologies accounted for 14% of 2025 revenue. Devices manufactured at 7nm/5nm line widths, accounted for 73% of 2025 revenue, while those manufactured on 16nm/12nm technologies and larger line widths contributed 12% to 2025 revenue.

"Fiscal Year 2025 was important for the company. Demand for custom ASIC solutions continued to accelerate, driven primarily by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure and high-performance computing," Mr. Shen explained. "Hyperscale and cloud customers are increasingly looking to custom silicon to achieve the performance, power efficiency, and system-level optimization required for next-generation AI workloads."

He added: "Alchip's strategy is designed specifically for this environment. We focus on delivering complex ASIC programs at the most advanced semiconductor process nodes while supporting customers with advanced packaging, production management, and system-level integration. During the year we continued to expand our capabilities in these areas and strengthened our relationships across the semiconductor ecosystem."

Alchip is traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, and its Global Depository Receipts are traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Alchip is extremely well respected in North America, Japan, Israel, and Asia for its high-performance ASIC design methodology, scalable business model, best-in-class IP portfolio, and advanced packaging technology expertise.

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global High-Performance Computing and AI infrastructure ASIC provider of IC and packaging design, and production services for companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced process technology. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3D CoWoS packaging, chiplet design, and manufacturing management,Customers include global leaders in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, supercomputing, mobile communications, entertainment device, networking equipment, and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).

For more information, please visit our website: http://www.alchip.com