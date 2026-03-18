G50 Corp Limited: G50 CEO Comments on Potential Catalysts for Gallium Prices

Includes potential importance of anticipated plan being drafted by US, EU and Japan to establish a reference price and price floor for critical minerals including gallium

TUCSON, Ariz., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Wallace, Managing Director/CEO of G50 Corp. (ASX: G50; OTCQX: GFTYF) said today gallium is emerging as "the silent achiever in the commodities landscape this year." He added that if the current trajectory holds, "it could very well double its price in 2026 alone."

Wallace, whose company, G50, is carrying out active exploration and drilling for gallium at their Golconda Project in Arizona, commented that the price of gallium in the past two months has had a remarkable jump of ore than 10% and currently is approximately US$2,269.40/kg. "That's about $62 per ounce and a striking 32% increase year-to-date," he affirmed.

Wallace said China's export controls on the metal, put in place in August 2023, have resulted in gallium prices surging almost fourfold. "While momentum took some time to build, it's clear now the horse has well and truly bolted."

He explained that approximately 75% of current gallium demand is driven by defense applications, particularly for radar systems - both offensive and defensive. "Modern warfare's backbone depends on sophisticated platforms like THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense), which leverages advanced AN/TPY-2 radars featuring Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology." GaN enables these radars to function at much higher voltages and power levels, delivering exceptional sensitivity for long-range, X-band tracking.

"Recent conflicts, as well as the current war in the Middle East have focused the spotlight on how strategically vulnerable the supply chain can be - replacing GaN-based sensors, such as those that are used in the Iron Dome and similar systems, aren't easy when material constraints are so pronounced," Wallace explained.

In November 2025, the market began to analyze gallium market fundamentals, upgrading demand and supply forecasts, yet still projecting that demand is likely to outpace supply until 2050.

"There are numerous potential catalysts on the horizon for gallium prices, but the most significant and the one that we at G50 are watching closely is what will be the major update to reference price and price floors for critical minerals, including gallium, anticipated soon by the U.S., the E.U. and Japan," said Wallace. "The plan aims to create a 'preferential zone' where minimum reference prices are upheld through adjustable tariffs, shielding these markets from the impact of cheaper Chinese exports," he said.

He said the pricing strategy isn't limited to gallium; it's set to cover other critical minerals like germanium, antimony, and tungsten, which are all essential for defense and high-tech sectors. "With this in mind, and with our gallium project continuing to advance in Arizona, we at G50 are keeping a very close watch on the expected update and how what it will mean for G50's strategies and opportunities.

G50 Corp (https://www.g50corp.com) is an exploration company focused on the southwestern U.S. The company's flagship Golconda Project comprises both patented and unpatented claims and is ideally positioned near existing mining infrastructure and logistics hubs to meet the United States' growing demand for domestic mineral resources, such as gallium. It is believed to be one of the few projects in the U.S. actively exploring the mining of this element.

SOURCE G50 Corp Limited