Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: E-learning Market to Surpass USD 461 Billion by 2031 at a 10.86% CAGR, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the e-learning market size is poised for significant expansion, projected to grow from USD 275.86 billion in 2026 to USD 461.92 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.86%. This momentum is driven by organizations increasingly focusing on skill-based learning, with a majority of L&D leaders prioritizing closing workforce skill gaps. Academic institutions are also advancing toward structured micro-credential programs to improve employability outcomes, while widespread smartphone usage among younger populations continues to support mobile-first learning. Additionally, the growing adoption of online courses and evolving data privacy regulations are shaping how digital learning platforms are designed and implemented globally. This shift reflects a broader transition toward flexible, on-demand education models that cater to both academic and professional needs. As digital infrastructure continues to improve, e-learning is becoming more accessible and scalable across regions.

E-learning Market Growth Drivers

Rising Enterprise Focus on Skill Development in the Digital Era

As digital transformation accelerates, organizations are placing greater emphasis on structured, outcome-driven learning programs to keep pace with evolving skill requirements. Enterprises are increasingly expected to deliver fast, scalable training that aligns closely with job roles and business goals. At the same time, public education systems are integrating emerging technologies like AI into professional development frameworks, encouraging safe and effective adoption in learning environments. Government-led initiatives are also reinforcing this shift by promoting continuous digital skill development across public sector workforces, further driving demand for flexible, role-specific e-learning solutions at scale.

Expanding Digital Access Driving Mobile Learning Adoption

Improved connectivity and widespread smartphone usage are transforming how learners access education and skill-building resources. With greater availability of personal devices, students can easily engage with online lessons, tutoring, and coursework beyond traditional classroom settings. At the same time, restrictions on device usage during school hours are encouraging learning outside the classroom, prompting providers to design content suited for flexible, on-the-go consumption. This shift is driving innovation in mobile-friendly formats, including offline capabilities and low-bandwidth solutions, enabling broader access particularly in regions with limited infrastructure.

E-learning Market Growth by Region

Europe Strengthens Digital Education Through Policy and Innovation

Europe is advancing its digital education agenda by focusing on teacher readiness, system resilience, and long-term transformation across schools and higher education. Governments are supporting this shift through structured policies, sustained funding, and initiatives aimed at improving digital skills and infrastructure. Procurement strategies increasingly emphasize privacy, accessibility, and compliance with regional frameworks, while multilingual content plays a key role in adoption across diverse markets. As hybrid learning models and analytics become more embedded, institutions are aligning education outcomes with workforce needs, with growing interest in AI-driven learning platforms.

North America E-learning Market Analysis Highlights Mature Growth and AI-Driven Demand

North America continues to maintain a strong position in the e-learning market, supported by a well-established ecosystem of platforms, content providers, and enterprise adoption. Ongoing efforts by institutions and governments are reinforcing digital literacy and promoting responsible use of emerging technologies, strengthening long-term market stability. Demand is increasingly driven by the need for structured learning pathways, certifications, and workforce readiness, particularly in areas aligned with advanced technologies. While enterprises are expanding digital training initiatives, factors such as connectivity gaps in rural areas may influence accessibility, making innovation and adaptability key to sustained growth in this mature market.

"E-learning adoption continues to expand as organizations and institutions prioritize flexible, scalable training and education delivery. Mordor Intelligence's careful synthesis of diverse industry inputs and consistent review standards offers decision-makers a more dependable view than fragmented or selectively sourced market perspectives." Says, Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Major Segments Highlighted in the E-learning Market Report

By Delivery Mode

Self-Paced

Instructor-Led

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

By Technology

Online E-learning

Learning Management System (LMS)

Mobile E-learning

Rapid E-learning

Virtual Classroom

By End-User

Academic

Corporate

Government & Public Sector

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Peru Chile Argentina Rest of South America

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Italy BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden) Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific India China Japan Australia South Korea South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines) Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of Middle East & Africa



Overview - E-learning Industry

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 275.86 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 461.92 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 10.86% CAGR during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Delivery Mode, By Deployment, By Technology, By End-User and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

E-learning Companies:

Coursera Inc.

Udemy Inc.

LinkedIn Learning

edX (2U Inc.)

Skillsoft

Pluralsight

Blackboard Inc.

Instructure (Canvas)

Cornerstone OnDemand

Moodle

Docebo S.p.A.

Pearson plc

SAP Litmos

G-Cube

Chegg Inc.

Udacity

D2L Corp. (Brightspace)

Google LLC (Classroom)

Aptara

FutureLearn Ltd.

Get in-depth industry insights on the e-learning market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-elearning-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

Edutainment Market Size: The edutainment market was valued at USD 5.37 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 5.87 billion in 2026 to reach USD 9.12 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period. This steady growth indicates a maturing market where established platforms are strengthening their user base, while technologies like 5G and augmented reality are reshaping content delivery. Interactive offerings continue to drive strong user engagement, with hybrid formats that combine gaming elements and structured learning gaining increasing traction.

Digital Classroom Market Share: The digital classroom market is categorized based on components such as hardware, software, and services, along with deployment models including cloud and on-premise solutions. It is further segmented by end users, covering K-12 schools, higher education, and other sectors, as well as across key regions like North America, South America, and beyond. Market forecasts are presented in terms of value (USD).

Corporate E-Learning Market: The corporate e-learning market is structured across multiple tiers, with large enterprise platforms forming the foundation for widespread adoption. Major solution providers support large-scale implementations, while niche players differentiate themselves through capabilities such as advanced analytics, curated learning content, and industry-specific solutions. At the same time, emerging innovators, particularly those focused on mobile-first learning and AI-driven content creation, are pushing the pace of innovation and challenging established providers.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive market analysis and research reports as well as syndicated and custom research offerings that cover a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defence, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/e-learning-market-to-surpass-usd-461-billion-by-2031-at-a-10-86-cagr-says-mordor-intelligence-302717581.html