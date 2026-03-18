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Geopolitik treibt Kurse: Wird dieses "unsichtbare" Metall zum nächsten Milliarden-Play?
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%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

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Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

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WKN: A2PY2Y | ISIN: CA45674Q1028 | Ticker-Symbol: 0OQ1
Frankfurt
17.03.26 | 08:02
0,001 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INEO TECH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INEO TECH CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INEO TECH
INEO TECH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INEO TECH CORP0,0010,00 %
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