Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO") wishes to advise shareholders of a correction to the address listed in its Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular (the "Circular") in connection with the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on Friday, March 27, 2026 (the "Meeting").

The Circular incorrectly listed the address for the Meeting as the Company's former address:

105-19130 24 Avenue

Surrey, British Columbia V3Z 3S9

The correct address for the Meeting is:

301-19055 54 Avenue

Surrey, British Columbia V3S 4R1

The date and time of the Meeting remain unchanged. Only the address for the Meeting is being amended.

To assist any shareholders who may attend at the former address in reliance on the Circular, the Company intends to have a representative posted at the former address on the day of the Meeting to direct attendees to the correct location. The Company regrets any inconvenience this error may cause.

Shareholders and appointed proxyholders are welcome to attend the Meeting virtually. A shareholder or proxyholder attending the Meeting by video or teleconference will not be able to vote at the Meeting. Accordingly, shareholders who attend the Meeting virtually and who wish to ensure their common shares are voted at the Meeting are advised to vote in advance of the Meeting. Please refer to the voting instructions in the proxy or voting instruction form.

To pre-register for virtual attendance, please contact the Meeting Coordinator via email at janet@keystonecorp.ca.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp. builds technology at the intersection of in-store retail media and loss prevention. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., the Company operates the INEO Media Network, a digital signage and retail analytics platform, and INEO Retail Media, which sells and manages advertising across in-store screens. INEO's patented integration of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) pedestals with digital displays helps retailers reduce theft while generating incremental media revenue from the same footprint. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (INEO) and the OTCQB (INEOF). For more information, please visit:

Websites:

www.ineosolutionsinc.com

www.ineoretailmedia.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288994

Source: INEO Tech Corp.