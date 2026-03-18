Press Release: WISeKey's Subsidiaries, SEALSQ and WISeSat, Announce their Commercial Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud (QSOC)

WISeKey's Subsidiaries, SEALSQ and WISeSat, Announce their Commercial Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud (QSOC)

A 100-satellite constellation aims at delivering unhackable communications, certified quantum randomness, and post-quantum security as a managed cloud service to banks, governments, defence agencies, and enterprises, from orbit.

Geneva, Switzerland, March 18, 2026 -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces that its subsidiaries, SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, and WISeSat.Space Corp. ("WISeSat") (https://wisesat.space) which specializes in space-technology and secure satellite communications for IoT applications, will partner to develop and operate the world's first commercial Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud (QSOC).

The programme plans to deploy a 100-satellite constellation delivering quantum key distribution (QKD), quantum random number generation (QRNG), and post-quantum identity services as a subscription offering to enterprises and governments worldwide. The programme plans to deploy satellites incrementally from 2024 through Full Operational Capability (FOC) in 2033. At FOC, WISeSat is expected to operate a dedicated QSOC constellation for SEALSQ, and SEALSQ is expected to deliver a contractually guaranteed 99.9% uptime service-level agreement (SLA) to its customers. This project, which is subject to, amongst other requirements, final approval by the board of directors of SEALSQ, is believed to be the first such commitment ever made for a quantum security service.

A CLEAR DIVISION OF ROLES: INFRASTRUCTURE AND CLOUD

The QSOC is structured on a model familiar from the world's leading hyperscale data centres: one party owns and operates the physical infrastructure as a dedicated capacity provider; the other party owns and operates the cloud services that run on top of that infrastructure and contracts directly with end-customers.

WISeSat -- Constellation Owner & Operator

Under the agreement, WISeSat acts as the principal owner and operator of the QSOC space segment. WISeSat designs, manufactures, launches and flies the satellites, and runs the associated ground segment, frequency licences, optical links and mission control for the constellation. From early Pico CubeSats to full SmallSat and Medium--class quantum platforms at FOC, WISeSat provides dedicated orbital capacity, resilient hardware and 24/7 mission operations. WISeSat independently procures launches and infrastructure, maintains specialised engineering teams, assumes the technical and regulatory risk of running the constellation in its own name, and delivers this capacity to SEALSQ under a multi--year, capacity--based service arrangement with defined availability and performance levels.

SEALSQ -- Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud Owner & Operator

Flying on top of WISeSat's dedicated infrastructure, SEALSQ acts as the principal for QSOC cloud services. SEALSQ deploys its proprietary quantum technology stack across the constellation and operates QSOC as a managed cloud platform, controlling the quantum payloads, software and security architecture, service catalogue, pricing and overall customer experience. SEALSQ intends to purchase long--term, dedicated access to the WISeSat constellation and uses that capacity, together with its own semiconductor and cloud technologies, to deliver QSOC services in its own name to banks, enterprises, governments and defence agencies. Customers contract directly with SEALSQ and do not obtain rights to the underlying satellites or orbital infrastructure, enabling SEALSQ to scale cloud revenues without bearing the capital cost of constellation ownership, while WISeSat focuses on building and operating a high--value orbital infrastructure platform.

COMMERCIAL FRAMEWORK

This clear separation mirrors the economics of modern co-location and cloud model: WISeSat provides the facility, power, and physical security -- but in orbit -- and SEALSQ provides the cloud platform, services, and direct customer relationships. The long--term, capacity--based agreement between WISeSat and SEALSQ will be designed to align incentives, with WISeSat rewarded for delivering reliable, high--performance infrastructure and SEALSQ rewarded for driving adoption of QSOC cloud services across industries.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey noted, "The quantum threat to today's encrypted infrastructure is mathematically certain and approaching rapidly. The QSOC is not a science project, it is the commercial orbital layer that will protect the financial system, critical infrastructure, and national security communications from the quantum computing era."

GLOBAL CONTEXT

The scientific foundation for the QSOC is well established. China's Micius satellite demonstrated intercontinental QKD over 7,600 km in 2017. The EU's EuroQCI initiative, backed by all 27 member states, is building quantum communication infrastructure with a satellite tier that SEALSQ is positioned to serve commercially. The US National Quantum Initiative has directed over $3 billion in federal investment. Singapore's SpooQy-1 CubeSat demonstrated entangled-photon generation in orbit, a direct precursor to SEALSQ's Phase I Nano satellite design.

These programmes have delivered the scientific proof-of-concept. What none of them has produced, and what SEALSQ and WISeSat are uniquely positioned to provide, is a commercially operated, SLA-backed quantum cloud platform available to any organisation in the world.

Mr. Moreira added, "WISeSat brings the manufacturing expertise, the launch network, and the orbital operations capability. SEALSQ brings the quantum semiconductor technology and the cloud services layer. Together, we are not building a satellite programme -- we are building the quantum internet's infrastructure."

ABOUT WISESAT

WISeSat designs, manufactures, launches, and operates small satellites. As the constellation owner and space segment operator for the QSOC programme, WISeSat provides the orbital infrastructure on which SEALSQ's Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud runs.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

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