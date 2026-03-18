Mercy Corps to Become Prosper Global in September 2026

PORTLAND, Ore., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than four decades supporting tens of millions of people in crisis-affected communities, the global humanitarian organization Mercy Corps today previewed its new name and identity: Prosper Global. The forthcoming identity reflects the organization's values, purpose and global reach - and how it is evolving to deliver greater impact with communities on the frontlines of conflict, climate change and crisis.

Mercy Corps will continue operating under its current name and branding until September 2026, when it will begin a phased transition to the new identity across its global footprint. This approach ensures continuity for programs, operations and partnerships.

Tjada D'Oyen McKenna, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Prosper Global authentically represents our people, purpose and values - and reflects our fundamental belief that when every community can prosper, humanity moves forward together. This new identity signals our determination to accelerate community-led solutions and deliver transformational progress at a time when needs are outpacing available resources, traditional models of international cooperation are under strain and barriers to prosperity are multiplying."

The new identity includes a name, logo and color palette designed to resonate across cultures and languages. The logo - pairing a heart and an arrow - symbolizes compassion in action and forward progress. The new color, turquoise, reflects healing, protection, resilience and hopefulness across many cultures.

The new identity was developed in partnership with the renowned design firm Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv, creators of many iconic and enduring visual identities, and Brand Federation, specialists in brand strategy and research. The design and naming process was informed by extensive research and engagement, including interviews with employees, program participants, donors and partners; a global staff survey with more than 1,300 respondents; and a survey of 6,000 prospective donors. An advisory group of team members representing all regions of operation ensured linguistic and cultural resonance.

Mary Stata, Chief Development Officer, said: "This new identity strengthens how we communicate our purpose and values, and how we work alongside others who share our commitment to community-driven change. It reflects our focus on partnering for long-term impact in the places where progress is most at risk and reaffirms our belief in a future where prosperity is within reach for all."

Visit www.mercycorps.org/prosperglobal to learn more.

About Mercy Corps

Mercy Corps is a leading global humanitarian and development organization working with communities on the frontlines of conflict and climate change. We partner locally and globally to help people cope in the midst of crisis, adapt to a changing world and thrive into the future. In 2025, we reached more than 36 million people with urgent aid and long-term solutions.

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