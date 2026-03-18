SAATM; AFCAC: AFCAC presents the First African Air Transport Convention and Exhibition 2026

The event will convene governments, aviation leaders and investors to advance SAATM and Africa's Single African Sky vision

LOMÉ, Togo, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 15 to 19, 2026, the first African Air Transport Convention and Exhibition 2026 will take place in Lomé, Togo. Hosted by the African Civil Aviation Commission, in collaboration with the African Union Commission and under the patronage of the Government of the Republic of Togo, this 5-day event offers a high-level platform to interact with decision-makers shaping the future of African aviation.

With the theme "Single African Sky: Connectivity and Sustainable Development of Air Transport" this landmark event aims to accelerate the implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and promote the development of accessible, connected, affordable, and sustainable air transport across Africa.

You can find out more about the event and register now - https://www.afcac.org/exhibition-opp-and-sponsorship/

As part of the African Union Agenda 2063, the SAATM initiative was launched in 2018 in order to give fresh impetus to the goal of liberalising air transport across Africa and to fully implement the Yamoussoukro Decision. It represents a transformative step toward the liberalisation and integration of Africa's air transport market. By removing market access restrictions among participating states, SAATM seeks to enhance intra-African connectivity, reduce airfares, stimulate tourism and trade, and strengthen competitiveness.

"The African Air Transport Convention & Expo 2026 will serve as a practical platform to accelerate SAATM implementation and strengthen intra-African connectivity. By convening governments and industry leaders, we are reinforcing our collective commitment to a more integrated and competitive African aviation market."

Ms. Adefunke Adeyemi, Secretary General, AFCAC

As the Executing Agency of SAATM, AFCAC plays a central role in coordinating Member States, ensuring compliance mechanisms, facilitating policy dialogue and promoting technical cooperation to advance seamless air connectivity in Africa.

About the African Air Transport Convention & Expo 2026

This event will serve as a high-level continental platform bringing together Heads of State and Government, Ministers responsible for Transport, Trade, Finance, Tourism and Interior, Directors General of Civil Aviation Authorities, Airlines and Airport Operators, Air Navigation Service Providers, AfCFTA, AUDA-NEPAD and Regional Economic Communities, Development Finance Institutions and Investors, Infrastructure and Technology Providers.

The event will feature:

High-level Opening Ceremony;

Continental Policy Forum;

Route Development Marketplace;

Cargo & Logistics Corridor Lab;

Infrastructure, ATM & Finance Hall;

Innovation, Security & Sustainability Expo

Business Networking and Bilateral Meetings.

The event aims to strengthen partnerships and mobilise actionable solutions that will drive Africa's air transport integration and sustainable growth.

Registration here: https://www.afcac.org/exhibition-opp-and-sponsorship/

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For more information:

Stephen Musa | SMusa@afcac.org

+221774970241

https://www.afcac.org/exhibition-opp-and-sponsorship/

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