Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18
18 March 2026
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC
LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 11.7.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 28 February 2026, its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:
Name of Security% of gross assets
MARWYN VALUE INVESTORS
0.012%
SHERBORNE INVT(GUERNSEY)
0.247%
WORSLEY INVESTORS
0.038%
NEWRIVER REIT
0.452%
DIGITAL 9 INFRASTRUCTURE
0.070%
DERWENT LONDON
1.426%
TRITAX BIG BOX REIT
0.401%
UNITE GROUP
1.162%
Contact for queries:
Name: Smita Amin
FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 836347