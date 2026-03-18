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WKN: 4108 | ISIN: IT00FERRERO0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
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FERRERO INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
18.03.2026 16:36 Uhr
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Ferrero Group acquires Bold Snacks, a leading Brazilian protein snack company

LUXEMBOURG, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero Group announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Bold Snacks, a leading Brazilian premium protein snack company. Founded in 2018, Bold Snacks has seen strong growth from the outset, driven by its digital strategy and innovative portfolio of protein bars, and has recently expanded into whey powders.

"We're thrilled to welcome Bold Snacks to Ferrero, marking our first foray into the better-for-you segment in South America," said Daniel Martinez Carretero, Chief Financial Officer of Ferrero Group. "Bold Snacks is a distinctive brand with strong momentum in Brazil, and this transaction further strengthens our presence in the category while supporting the continued development of our portfolio across key geographies."

As part of the transaction, Ferrero will take over Bold Snack's office and factory in Divinópolis, Minas Gerais, with approximately 300 employees expected to join Ferrero Brazil.

"Becoming part of Ferrero is an amazing opportunity for our business and our people," said Bold Snacks Founder and CEO Gabriel Ferreira. "Being recognized by a global food leader with a strong track record of building and nurturing iconic brands provides a unique opportunity to accelerate our growth and help bring Bold Snacks to more consumers than ever before."

The planned acquisition adds Bold Snacks to Ferrero Group's growing stable of better-for-you brands such as Eat Natural and FULFIL in Europe and Power Crunch in North America. In Brazil, Ferrero and its affiliated company Dori Alimentos, owned by Ferrara, currently employ 4,500 people across five plants and three offices.

The proposed transaction is expected to close in the coming months, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Ferrero Group

Ferrero Group is a global leader in sweet-packaged foods, renowned for iconic brands such as Nutella, Kinder, Ferrero Rocher, and Tic Tac, alongside local favorites.

Founded in 1946 in Alba, Italy, Ferrero marks 80 years as a family-owned group now in its third generation, with 50,000 employees and operations in over 170 countries. The company combines a strong heritage and commitment to quality with continuous innovation across established brands and new categories, including ice cream, biscuits, bakery, breakfast cereals, and better-for-you offerings. Guided by a long-term vision, Ferrero focuses on sustainable and responsible growth, strengthening its presence in emerging segments while staying true to its values of excellence and care.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2936937/BOLD_SNACKS.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ferrero-group-acquires-bold-snacks-a-leading-brazilian-protein-snack-company-302717441.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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